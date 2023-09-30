NHL 24 Franchise Mode: Exploring all new changes brought to the latest Chel edition

NHL 24, the 33rd edition of the NHL video game series, is an ucoming ice hockey game from EA Vancouver, which is slated for release on Oct. 6, 2023.

Hockey fans and gamers have been eagerly awaiting the release of NHL 24, and one of the most exciting aspects of the new edition is the revamped Franchise Mode. EA Sports has introduced several intriguing changes to this beloved feature, providing a more dynamic and immersive experience for players.

This game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, published by EA Sports. Now, Let's dive into the key updates:

NHL 24: Franchise mode updates

1. X-Factor Evolution: One of the most exciting changes is the X-Factor progression system. Players will now earn zone and superstar abilities based on their attributes, potential, age and playstyle. This means that as players age or develop their skills, their abilities will evolve accordingly.

Prospects in the draft can already possess abilities, while late-round picks may need to grow into higher overalls to unlock them. Players under 27 can earn abilities, but those over 32 may lose them during the season. Playstyle also plays a significant role in determining abilities.

2. Coaches Matter More: Coaches now consider players' secondary positions when constructing lineups. They also optimize even strength and powerplay lines based on their coaching style, the time of the season and the team's standings. A +4 line chemistry rating helps coaches construct ideal lines, and powerplay roles are assigned more efficiently.

3. Gameplay Tuning: To increase scoring without compromising goalie save percentages, the shot frequency setting is Default to High.

4. Management Enhancements: The franchise mode's interface has been revamped, and coaches can now utilize player secondary positions better. Qualifying offer amounts are displayed when offering contracts to RFAs, CPU teams make use of buyouts and teams without goalies prioritize signing netminders in free agency.

5. Creation Limits Increase: For players on XBSX and PS5, creation limits have expanded. You can now have 30 additional maximum teams, 1,500 extra maximum skaters and 200 more maximum goalies.

These updates promise to make NHL 24's Franchise Mode a more engaging and strategic experience for fans of the series. Whether you're a dedicated player or a newcomer to the franchise, these changes are sure to add depth and excitement to your virtual hockey journey. Get ready to hit the ice and shape the future of your team in NHL 24.