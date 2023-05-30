NHL expert highlights Vegas Golden Knights' strength - "They can negate other team's superstars"

In a recent interview on SportsCenter, NHL expert Frankie Corrado sat down with host Sarah Nicole Davis to discuss the remarkable performance of the Vegas Golden Knights in their Western Conference title-clinching 6-0 victory over the Dallas Stars.

Corrado praised the team's outstanding display and highlighted their depth and strength throughout the lineup.

Corrado said:

"They were outstanding tonight. They started the game and they set the tone for this team early on. They play with a lot of energy. They play with a lot of speed. They play with a lot of tenacity but they can make plays".

He acknowledged the team's relentless style of play and emphasized that the Golden Knight's fourth line is not just there to chew up minutes, but is a vital contributor to the team's success.

He added:

"There is a lot of ownership at the bottom of the lineup for the Vegas Golden Knights and it is obviously very advantageous for them because on a night like tonight where Jack Eichel hits the post and Chandler Stephenson doesn’t get any points, it's like your fourth line really came through for you".

Corrado emphasized the importance of depth and ownership at the bottom of the lineup for the Golden Knights. He noted that on a night when star players like Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson may not find the scoresheet, it becomes crucial for the fourth line to step up and deliver, which they did in the decisive victory.

"We're seeing the depth of this Vegas Golden Knights team, where they can kind of negate the other team's superstars and best players because they have so much depth up and down the lineup," Corrado added.

The NHL expert further highlighted the team's ability to neutralize opposing star players.

Corrado's comments shed light on the strength and resilience of the Vegas Golden Knights. Their ability to set the tone early, play with energy and speed, and make impactful plays throughout the lineup has been a defining factor in their success.

With contributions from the fourth line and a deep roster, the Golden Knights have proven their ability to compete against any team in the league.

As the Golden Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in their franchise history, their depth and balanced approach will undoubtedly be essential in their quest for the ultimate prize.

The team's ability to rely on every player, from star performers to fourth-line contributors, arguably sets them apart as a formidable force in the NHL.

Vegas Golden Knights dominate to secure Stanley Cup Finals

The Vegas Golden Knights dominated the Dallas Stars in Game 6, clinching the Western Conference title with an emphatic 6-0 victory. This historic win secured the franchise's first-ever trip to the Stanley Cup Finals since its establishment in 2018.

From the opening minutes, the Golden Knights showcased their dominance, leaving the Stars struggling to find a response. William Carrier started the scoring with a remarkable backhand goal assisted by Keegan Kolesar early in the first period.

The momentum continued to build as William Karlsson extended the lead to 2-0 with a powerplay goal, assisted by Nicolas Roy. Kolesar himself found the back of the net, giving the Knights a commanding 3-0 advantage heading into the second period.

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six

The onslaught continued in the second period, with Jonathan Marchessault adding another goal to make it 4-0. The Knights' offensive prowess carried into the final period, as Karlsson scored his second goal of the night early on, followed by Michael Amadio securing the sixth and final goal.

The team effort was evident, with Karlsson recording two goals and an assist, with significant offensive contributions seen from Amadio, Carrier, Kolesar, and Smith.

Goaltender Adin Hill's outstanding performance resulted in 23 saves and a shutout for the Knights.

The Vegas Golden Knights will now face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals. Game 1 of the series begins on Saturday, June 3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

