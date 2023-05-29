The Dallas Stars were on the verge of being swept in the Western Conference final by the Vegas Golden Knights. After three back-to-back losses, the Dallas Stars responded with grit and resilience, winning the next two games to take the series 3-2.

The Dallas Stars' incredible comeback was fueled by key contributions from forward Jason Robertson on offense and Mark Oettinger, who has been successful on the goal line in keeping the puck away from the Stars' net.

Martin Biron, a hockey analyst, recently joined SC host Jay Onrait on TSN to discuss what went in favor of the Stars in the last two games. According to Biron, the contribution of Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger was the main reason Dallas are still alive in the Western Conference final.

Martin Biron spoke on TSN about Jason Robertson stepping up and delivering the best performance in the absence of Jamie Benn.

"Well, obviously without Jamie Benn some guys had to step up right and they needed to create a more offensive play with a little bit more edge. Go to the middle of the ice go to the front of the net, and Jason Robertson has been able to do that the last couple of games in the first three games at five-on-five he only had two shot attempts from the slot." - Martin Biron

"Two in three games in the last two games that five on five is that M shot attempts from this slide. He goes to the front and's been able to do it on the powerplay, but now he can do it at five-on-five."

JayOnSC @JayOnSC What has changed for the Stars in the last two games? #TSNHockey analyst @MartyBiron43 joins @JayOnrait to discuss. What has changed for the Stars in the last two games? #TSNHockey analyst @MartyBiron43 joins @JayOnrait to discuss. https://t.co/F4v1z56qJV

Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger emerged as a savior for the Dallas Stars

Before Game 4, Jason Robertson had only attempted 5 shots on goal in the series. In a game that was on the line, Robertson stepped up and scored two goals for his team. In a stellar display. he had 11 shots on goal in Game 4. The game went into overtime, and Joe Pavelski saved the series.

Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger was pulled from Game 3 after allowing three goals in seven minutes. In Game 4, Oettinger came through with 39 saves and a .926 save percentage.

In Game 5, Robertson scored a crucial game to help his team take the series 3-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Roberston is the Dallas Stars' second-leading goal scorer, with 18 points (seven goals and 11 assists) in 18 games.

The Dallas Stars will rely on these two players to force Game 7 on Monday.

Poll : 0 votes