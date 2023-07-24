The long-standing debate in the hockey community over who is the better player between Evgeni Malkin and Patrick Kane has received some clarity, thanks to an unexpected voice. Malkin himself has himself weighed in on the matter, attempting to put the debate to rest.

Malkin's verdict favored Patrick Kane, surprising many fans and pundits alike. The Russian star acknowledged Kane's accomplishments despite both players having impressive resumes.

Despite holding a higher point-per-game average, Malkin acknowledged the significance of Kane's achievements while playing alongside Jonathan Toews, making the comparison even more nuanced.

NHL fans have reacted passionately to Malkin's statement and gave their opinions on Twitter, with one saying:

"... franchise centre is always better than the franchise winger. ..."

Here are some of the other top comments:

Josh David @Jdpbk93 @BarDown Big, powerful, franchise centre is always better than the franchise winger. Centres are just more valuable. Kane is amazing though

DAK🪐 @DakotaPjj @BarDown Kane is closer to crosby than he is to Malkin. He’s right

Penguins Thoughts @PensQs @BarDown Nobody actually believes Kane is better than Malkin, right? That would be rather silly.

Andrea @TanevGirl @BarDown Wow. 71 is humble and says 88. Um. It’s a tie for me. So whatever.

Dominic Hung @DomHung_604 @BarDown Or Malkin is just more humble. Let’s not forget he was hurt by the top 100 and being left off of it but then memed himself as mr 101



Kane for all his accolades definitely not as good of a person as Malkin is off the ice

Mike L @mikeloft_ @BarDown Are we talking in their prime or now? Because in both cases, it’s Malkin.

jkclo @jkclo9906 @BarDown Malkin is clearly better. Plays a more valuable position and is Russian. Never gets love

Spidey79 @Bill15906424 @BarDown U can’t compare them. Two different players.

While the debate may not be entirely settled, Evgeni Malkin's comments have sparked new discussions among hockey enthusiasts. Many admire his sportsmanship for acknowledging Kane's greatness, while others argue that the comparison will remain subjective, dependent on individual preferences.

One thing is for sure: both Evgeni Malkin and Patrick Kane are remarkable players, and their legacies will undoubtedly earn them a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

As the hockey world continues to ponder this friendly rivalry, fans are left to celebrate the incredible talent and excitement both players have brought to the sport over the years.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the unrivaled Pittsburgh Penguins' dynamic duo

The title of the greatest Pittsburgh Penguins duo of all time undoubtedly belongs to Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Their remarkable achievements and impact on the team have solidified their place in hockey history.

With three Stanley Cup wins, Crosby and Malkin have showcased their ability to lead the Penguins to the ultimate success on multiple occasions. Their leadership and on-ice chemistry were instrumental in guiding the team to these championships.

Individually, both Crosby and Malkin have been recognized as the league's most valuable player, with each winning the Hart Memorial Trophy thrice. Their combined four Art Ross Trophies also underscore their remarkable scoring abilities.

The trio of Conn Smythe Trophies showcases their unmatched performances during the playoffs, proving their significance in crucial moments.

As they continued to dominate the league in the new millennium, Crosby and Malkin have carved their own legacy while upholding the rich tradition set by the previous greats. Their consistent appearances on the First Team All-Star roster highlight their sustained excellence.

While Lemieux and Jagr left an indelible mark on the franchise during their era, Crosby and Malkin's multiple championships and continued success have set them apart as the greatest Pittsburgh Penguins duo of all time.

