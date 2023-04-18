During the ongoing NHL playoffs, many fans were strongly dissatisfied with the broadcast team led by ESPN. Some fans were enraged by the announcers, who were led by ESPN during Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild.

Following the game, fans lambasted ESPN announcers online, accusing them of being biased and ignorant of the sport of ice hockey. Some fans were also dissatisfied with the announcer team for giving listeners an awful listening experience during the game.

Here's how some fans reacted to the ESPN announcers for the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars Game 1:

"@espn you are the most dogshit broadcast of all time. The worst thing that ever happened to hockey. Why are you so bad?"- Sambone Jones

"@espn you are the most dogshit broadcast of all time. The worst thing that ever happened to hockey. Why are you so bad?"- Sambone Jones

"I have no idea how @Buccigross can be one of the best hockey hosts, and worst play by play guys at the same time #NHL #ESPN #NHLPlayoffs"- $Money

"Seriously @espnYou hate #mnwild so much you brought back the miserable, hockey ignorant, worst announcer ever @leahhextall Thanks for fucking ruining listening to the game."-Scott

"Seriously @espnYou hate #mnwild so much you brought back the miserable, hockey ignorant, worst announcer ever @leahhextall Thanks for fucking ruining listening to the game."-Scott

"@espn can you stop catering to Americans who dont know hockey and cut the player name graphics blocking the actual game!!! This is worse than the Fox Fire Puck of the 90s! Its a hinderance for all. Keep that shit for Nascar. Or better yet, add it to your beloved basketball!!!"-TommyD

"@espn can you stop catering to Americans who dont know hockey and cut the player name graphics blocking the actual game!!! This is worse than the Fox Fire Puck of the 90s! Its a hinderance for all. Keep that shit for Nascar. Or better yet, add it to your beloved basketball!!!"-TommyD

"My god, can the ESPN hockey announcers be anymore Bias against #mnwild @mnwild? Everything was Dallas this, Dallas that... Jesus Christ!"-Brandon

"My god, can the ESPN hockey announcers be anymore Bias against #mnwild @mnwild? Everything was Dallas this, Dallas that... Jesus Christ!"-Brandon

"I’d imagine ESPN will be covering these crazy playoff games all day tomorrow."- Dave Spehar

"I'd imagine ESPN will be covering these crazy playoff games all day tomorrow."- Dave Spehar

Here are some more reactions:

"ESPN does hockey so bad it's annoying to even watch." - Jeff C

"Espn hockey can suck it. They are a bunch of biased broadcasters. Fuck you and go wild." - Bumpy Sullivan

"@hockeyjohnson @RussoHockey ESPN is a disgrace as a hockey channel. Worst thing the NHL ever did but they don't care. They got their cash." - Mary Kennedy

NHL Playoffs: Game 1 results from Monday

On Monday, April 17, the NHL featured a total of four playoff matchups.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Bruins won 3-1, Tyler Bertuzzi had two points.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders: Hurricanes won 2-1, Brent Burns had two points.

Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild: Wild won 3-2 in OT, Sam Steel had two points.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Los Angeles Kings won 4-3 in OT, Anze Kopitar had four points.

The playoffs action will continue on Tuesday with some of the most intriguing matchups scheduled to take place.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New Jersey Devils will take on the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference.

While the Western Conference will see matchups between the Vegas Golden Knights vs. the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avcalanche against the Seattle Kraken.

