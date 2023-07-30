Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is no stranger to the spotlight, but it seems that his wedding reception has landed him in the midst of some good-natured roasting by hockey fans. The beloved forward tied the knot with his long-time partner, and while the wedding was a joyous occasion, it was his dance moves that have become the talk of the town.

Fans were quick to catch glimpses of Marner's dance routine in videos shared on social media. Some admirers praised his enthusiasm on the dance floor, while others couldn't help but chuckle at his questionable dance choices.

The teasing began to circulate online, with fans posting playful memes and videos poking fun at the NHL star's dance moves.

Devon Moro @DevonMoro @BR_OpenIce Wish I never saw this

Josh @joshg555 @BR_OpenIce Classic cringe involving Toronto maple leafs

lemonades hubby @seenkodat @BR_OpenIce This guy is so cringe worthy

DEPRESSED FAN @depressed__fan @BR_OpenIce No wonder they can’t win in the playoffs..

strategy2k @2trat3gy @BR_OpenIce This is why the leafs will never be good again

Fish @feedthefish79 @BR_OpenIce I saw that same move in Montreal.

hanys @hanys_4 @BR_OpenIce hes gonna regret doing this when he looks back on this in like 20 years

Marner's questionable wedding dance routine has given hockey fans something to cheer about during the offseason. As the new season approaches, it's safe to say that his teammates will not let him live this down in the locker room. But knowing Marner's ability to take things in stride, he will likely laugh it off and focus on dazzling us with his exceptional skills on the ice once again.

Mitch Marner Ties the Knot

Toronto Maple Leafs' agile and elusive forward, Mitch Marner, took a break from his lightning-fast moves on the ice to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Stephanie LaChance. The couple exchanged vows at the picturesque Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake, surrounded by many present and former teammates.

The lovebirds first met at a high school basketball game, and their relationship has flourished ever since, despite facing a terrifying ordeal in May 2022 when they were victims of a gunpoint carjacking.

Adding to the romantic saga, Marner surprised LaChance with an unforgettable moment at a Shania Twain concert in Toronto, where he arranged for them to join the country music icon on stage for a dance and a selfie.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with Leafs players like Jake Muzzin, and Kyle Clifford, and former teammates like Matt Martin and Tyler Bozak attending. Even Zeus, their cherished chocolate Labrador, donned a faux tuxedo to partake in the festivities.