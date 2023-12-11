NHL Fantasy Injury Report: Joseph Woll, Dylan Larkin and more updates for Week 10

The 2023-24 NHL season is over a quarter way done. With teams having played over 20 games, some key players have gotten injured or are dealing with injuries.

With injuries being a part of the game, it's important for your fantasy team to have a good bench. Alternatively, you can look at the waiver wire to replace injured players.

However, knowing how long players will be out is also important, so here are the timelines for some key players.

NHL Fantasy Injury Report

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll took over as the starting goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs and has had success.

However, in the Maple Leafs' win over the Ottawa Senators, Woll left with an injury. It was subsequently revealed that he had a high ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week.

Toronto is calling him week-to-week with no time frame but is confident that he will return from where he had left off.

"He has been through these things before. He has battled his way back. When he has, he’s come back an even better version of himself, which is a credit to him. We have seen tremendous growth in him off the ice away from the game, which for me is a big reason why we’re seeing his talent take over," Keefe said.

"I have no doubts in my mind that he will handle this extremely well. The confidence that he has earned through this last stretch will motivate him to do everything in his power to come back even better."

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin was knocked out by a punch.

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin left Saturday's game after being knocked out by a punch by Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph.

Larkin was motionless on the ice for a couple of minutes, but there has been no real update since then.

"A really scary situation with him being knocked out, obviously, and leaving on his own feet," coach Derek Lalonde said after the game. "No further update. He's still being evaluated."

According to NHL reporter, Kevin Weekes, scans have come back negative, but there's no timetable for his return.

Jarred Tinordi, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi remains in concussion protocol, which happened after he left Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators early.

At the moment, there's no timeframe for Tinordi's return, as he must first clear concussion protocol.

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner has a fractured jaw.

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner is out for six weeks with a fractured jaw.

Jenner took a puck to the face on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues and exited n the middle of the second period. It was revealed tthat he fractured his jaw and would be out for six weeks.

Jenner has been a key player for Columbus, recording 18 points.

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin is going to miss significant time after suffering an upper body injury on Saturday.

Brodin was hit hard by Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane and was forced to leave the game and is considered week-to-week. This season, Brodin has recorded nine points in 25 games.