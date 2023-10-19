NHL Fantasy Injury Report: Sebastian Aho, Steven Stamkos, Kirby Dach and more updates for Week 2

The 2023-24 NHL season is in its second week of the season, but some key injuries have already happened.

Injuries will always happen in hockey, so it's important for your fantasy team to have a good bench or look at the waiver wire to replace those injuries.

But, knowing how long players will be out is also important, so here are the timelines for some key players.

NHL Fantasy Injury Report

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho is dealing with a minor injury

Sebastian Aho missed the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night game in San Jose due to an upper-body injury.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Aho 'did something at the end of last game' against the Anaheim Ducks. The extent of the injury and what Aho did is still not known at this time.

Brind'Amour says Aho will be reevaluated "and we'll take it from there," as far as when he will return.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos has missed two straight games

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has now missed two straight games due to an injury.

Stamkos was a late-minute scratch ahead of their game against the Ottawa Senators on the road on Sunday. The Lightning captain then missed the next game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The good news for Lightning fans is the fact that Steven Stamkos returned to practice on Thursday which is a good sign for him being back in the lineup tonight.

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens

Kirby Dach is out for the season

Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach has had a hard time staying healthy and that is the case once again this season.

Dach suffered a torn ACL and MCL during the first period of Montreal's home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. Dach was hit into the bench which resulted in him tearing his ACL and MCL.

“He’s definitely disappointed. It’s hard, second game of the season, all that time you put in to build yourself up for this. It’s hard,” Martin St. Louis said, according to the Montreal Gazette.

Dach has played in just 212 NHL games across five seasons.

Kaiden Guhle, Montreal Canadiens

Kaiden Guhle is dealing with an injury

Kaiden Guhle left Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild with an injury, and what exactly happened to him was uncertain.

On Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens announced the defenseman is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, which is good news that it is nothing serious.

Luke Schenn, Nashville Predators

Luke Schenn will miss multiple weeks

Luke Schenn was a key free agent signing for the Nashville Predators this summer. However, he has played in just one game as the Predators announced he will miss four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury.