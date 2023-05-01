NHL Round 2 Playoff Schedule 2023: Matches, dates and time

The NHL 2023 playoffs Round 1 will come to an end on Monday (May 1) with one matchup remaining. This is the game between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils, which will determine the eighth team going into the second round.

The NHL has announced its Round 2 Game 1, 2 schedule. Below is the list of teams as well as the schedule for Round 2 matchups.

NHL Playoffs: Teams advance to Round 2

So far, seven teams have booked their berths for Round 2. The winner between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils will be the 8th team going into Round 2.

Toronto Maple Leafs (EC) Carolina Hurricanes Florida Panthers Vegas Golden Knights (WC) Dallas Stars Edmonton Oilers Seattle Kraken

NHL Playoffs: Round 2 Schedule

Eastern Conference

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers , (G1) Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m. ET, (G2), Thursday, May 4 (TBD).

, (G1) Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m. ET, (G2), Thursday, May 4 (TBD). Carolina Hurricans vs New York Rangers/ New Jersey Devils (TBD), (G1), Wednesday, May 3, Time (TBD), (G2), Friday, May 5 (TBD).

Western Conference

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken , (G1) Tuesday, May 2, 9 p.m. ET, (G2), Thursday, May 4 (TBD).

, (G1) Tuesday, May 2, 9 p.m. ET, (G2), Thursday, May 4 (TBD). Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers, (G1), Wednesday, May 3, Time (TBD), (G2), Friday, May 5 (TBD).

Note: This article will be updated once the remaining matchups and timings for the games are announced.

Round 1 of the playoffs featured some of the greatest moments on the ice along with some upsets as well. The 2023 Presidents' Trophy winners, the Boston Bruins, were knocked out by the Florida Panthers in Game 7 on Sunday.

The Seattle Kraken won their first-ever playoff series in their franchise history after defeating the reigning champions Colorado Avalanche 4-3. The Toronto Maple Leafs finally broke their 19-year curse after knocking out the Tampa Bay Lightning to reach the second round for the first time since 2004.

The series between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers featured some of the greatest matchups. In a total of seven games, the series had three overtime thriller contests. The action is not over yet as the NHL playoffs are going to be more tense and exciting to watch in Round 2.

Following the completion of Round 2, the top four teams will move into their respective Conference Finals. The Conference winners will then headline the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.

Poll : 0 votes