NHL Rumors: Insider speculates Leon Draisaitl's future with Edmonton Oilers with contract extraction looming

Hockey Insiders are raising eyebrows as concerns about the future of Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton gain momentum. On "The Jeff Marek Show", Elliotte Friedman recently shared his thoughts on the matter, indicating that Draisaitl's long-term commitment to the Oilers may not be as certain as it once seemed.

Friedman voiced his apprehensions:

"Sooner or later you start to look at the long-term picture, like uh oh, Draisaitl, what's he thinking right now? I don't believe you're there yet, but it's there, it's not too far into the horizon if this doesn't turn around."

The comments come at a crucial juncture in Draisaitl's career, with the forward currently in the second-to-last year of his $8.5 million AAV contract.

Uncertainty surrounds Leon Draisaitl's future in Edmonton, says Elliotte Friedman

Draisaitl's on-ice struggles have been hard to ignore this season. Despite having six goals to his name, he has notably missed more open-net one-timers than he has scored. His overall game appears to be adrift as the Oilers find themselves near the bottom of the NHL standings with a 5-11-1 record. The shooting percentage, a key indicator of offensive efficiency, has dropped from 21.1% to 11.5%, further highlighting Draisaitl's challenges on the ice.

The dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, which has dominated NHL scoring for the past four seasons, is experiencing an unusual downturn. In three of the last four seasons, either McDavid or Draisaitl has claimed the top spot in scoring, showcasing their unparalleled offensive prowess. However, this season tells a different story, with the Oilers languishing in the standings and Draisaitl struggling to find his scoring touch.

The Oilers' dismal start to the season, with a 5-11-1 record, has prompted changes, including the hiring of Kris Knoblauch as head coach. While the team experienced a brief three-game winning streak following the coaching change, the subsequent two losses have raised concerns about the sustainability of any positive momentum.

Currently, Leon Draisaitl has 22 points in 17 games, with just six goals in that timeframe and 16 assists, nowhere close to being the finisher that he was in previous seasons.

If the struggles persist, Friedman suggests that the Oilers, facing financial constraints and a need for a turnaround, might explore capitalizing on Draisaitl's market value before it further depreciates. As the Oilers grapple with uncertainties on and off the ice, the spotlight is squarely on Draisaitl and the team's management as they navigate a challenging season.