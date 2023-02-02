NHL Standings: How does the Bruins' losing streak affect the Maple Leafs?

The NHL All-Star break is nearly here; however, players' vacations cannot begin yet as the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins tonight. While the teams may be distracted by the upcoming All-Star Game, the result of tonight's match could play a major role in the final standings of the Atlantic Division.

The Boston Bruins currently lead the division with an outstanding record of 38-7-5, yet they find themselves in the midst of a three-game losing streak. There could be several excuses for the three-game skid, whether it be the strength of the competition or players losing focus heading into the break.

Boston Bruins @NHLBruins Brad Marchand on the Brad Marchand on the #NHLBruins three-game losing streak: "We’re not going to run through this league, and we never thought that for a second...we could win every game, but if we don’t win in the playoffs then it doesn’t mean anything." 🎥 Brad Marchand on the #NHLBruins three-game losing streak: "We’re not going to run through this league, and we never thought that for a second...we could win every game, but if we don’t win in the playoffs then it doesn’t mean anything." https://t.co/vBYKQFxZyv

Regardless of the reason behind the streak, one thing is clear: the Toronto Maple Leafs need to take advantage of the slumping Bruins tonight at home. A win tonight could be massive for Toronto, who currently have a 31-12-8 record. While they sit 11 points behind the leaders, a win tonight would help close the gap.

While that sounds like a simple plan, it may be easier said than done for Toronto. Justin Cuthbert of "The Fan Morning Show with Ailish and Justin" feels like the Maple Leafs will take the brunt of Boston's frustration at their current losing streak.

"I think the Bruins will at least still be snapped into attention that this is an important game and of course that leaves a potential threat to them in the postseason," Justin said, "So, I feel like they will be up for this game and let's face it, the Leafs are at a disadvantage right now if they are meeting a full strength Boston Bruins team without Auston Matthews."

No matter what happens tonight, it could be an important deciding game for the Atlantic Division.

A look at the injury to Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews will be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks due to a knee sprain suffered in Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime victory over the New York Rangers. Pontus Holmberg was promoted to the top six, centering on the second line with Calle Järnkrok and William Nylander.

Prior to the injury, the Maple Leafs superstar scored 25 goals and registered 53 points over 47 games played. He was replaced by Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov for the NHL All-Star Game.

