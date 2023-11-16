NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 16

In the fast-paced world of the National Hockey League (NHL), the performance of a team's netminder often stands as the difference between victory and defeat. As NHL fans eagerly await the puck drop for today's scheduled games, the spotlight shifts to the projected starting goalies, the guardians of the crease, tasked with thwarting opponents' scoring attempts.

Here we delve into the anticipated starting goalies for today's NHL matchups

NHL starting goalies on November 16

Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators

James Reimer (Detroit Red Wings)

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa Senators)

New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey Devils)

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Arizona Coyotes at Columbus Blue Jackets

Karel Vejmelka (Arizona Coyotes)

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens

Logan Thompson (Vegas Golden Knights)

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks

Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Petr Mrazek (Chicago Blackhawks)

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks)

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames)

New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken

Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)

Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken)

St Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks

Jordan Binnington (St Louis Blues)

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose Sharks)

Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings

Anthony Stolarz (Florida Panthers)

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles Kings)

Note : Game time decisions may vary.

NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points

Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

Thatcher Demko - VAN 84.4 Jake Oettinger - DAL 77.7 Adin Hill - LV 74.2 Cam Talbot - LA 72.1 Sergei Bobrovsky - FLA 71.8 Alexandar Georgiev - COL 71.4 Jordan Binnington - STL 68.0 Tristan Jarry - PIT 67.6 Jonas Johansson - TB 63.4 Jeremy Swayman - BOS 61.8 Connor Hellebuyck - WPG 59.8 Linus Ullmark - BOS 58.6 Carter Hart - PHI 55.0 Ville Husso - DET 51.4 Logan Thompson - LV 50.4 Igor Shesterkin - NYR 50.1 Joseph Woll - TOR 49.4 Ilya Sorokin - NYI 49.4 Juuse Saros - NSH 48.4 Petr Mrazek - CHI 48.0 John Gibson - ANA 47.8 Joonas Korpisalo - OTT 47.4 Vitek Vanecek - NJ 47.2 Lukas Dostal - ANA 44.6 Connor Ingram - ARI 43.8 MacKenzie Blackwood - SJ 42.5 Elvis Merzlikins - CLB 41.7 Jacob Markstrom - CGY 41.6 Jonathan Quick - NYR 40.7 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - BUF 38.7 Semyon Varlamov - NYI 37.2 Jake Allen - MON 37.0 Karel Vejmelka - ARI 37.0 Casey DeSmith - VAN 36.8 Sam Montembeault - MON 36.6 Stuart Skinner - EDM 36.0 Charlie Lindgren - WAS 35.8 Philipp Grubauer - SEA 33.5 Darcy Kuemper - WAS 33.4 Joey Daccord - SEA 31.2 Joel Hofer - STL 30.4 Frederik Andersen - CAR 30.4 James Reimer - DET 30.0 Scott Wedgewood - DAL 29.6 Marc-Andre Fleury - MIN 27.7 Antti Raanta - CAR 26.4 Devon Levi - BUF 26.4 Filip Gustavsson - MIN 25.0 Ilya Samsonov - TOR 23.4 Spencer Martin - CLB 23.0 Akira Schmid - NJ 16.8 Arvid Soderblom - CHI 15.8 Hunter Shepard - WAS 15.8 Anthony Stolarz - FLA 15.7 Pyotr Kochetkov - CAR 13.8 Samuel Ersson - PHI 13.6 Dan Vladar - CGY 13.4 Jack Campbell - EDM 12.4 Eric Comrie - BUF 11.8 Alex Nedeljkovic - PIT 11.8 Magnus Hellberg - PIT 11.8 Kevin Lankinen - NSH 11.4 Matt Tomkins - TB 11.0 Ivan Prosvetov - COL 10.4 Cayden Primeau - MON 10.2 Anton Forsberg - OTT 10.0 Calvin Petersen - PHI 10.0 Louis Domingue - NYR 9.0 Kaapo Kahkonen - SJ 8.8 Laurent Brossoit - WPG 8.6 Dustin Wolf - CGY 2.8 Pheonix Copley - LA 1.4 Magnus Chrona - SJ -1.4