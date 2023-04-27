NHL to team up with Roblox to launch metaverse experience

The NHL is making a big move to engage with younger fans by launching its first fan experience on the popular online gaming platform Roblox. NHL Blast will feature a variety of hockey-inspired games and customizable team jerseys for users to enjoy in a metaverse environment. This new initiative is aimed at bringing fandom to a wider audience and creating a more immersive experience for fans.

• Teams will play hockey in "fantastical, obstacle-filled environments."

• Users can wear any NHL jersey with their Roblox username and custom number.



One of the key features of Blast is the ability for users to play games in fantastical, obstacle-filled environments, with teams of five playing against each other. The skating and shooting mechanics are designed to mimic the movements of actual players, which will add an extra layer of realism to the experience.

Users can choose to wear any league jersey with their Roblox username, custom number and customizable goalie masks are also available.

The Upper Deck Selfie Station is another exciting feature of the Blast. Here, users can take photos of their digital avatars in various hockey poses, similar to those commonly found on trading cards. The aim is to make users feel like pro players and add to the overall immersive experience.

Blast was built by metaverse development studio The Gang. CEO Marcus Holmstrom said:

"Focus and boldness on embracing fun, innovative gameplay and rewarding users with great customization options."

The move is part of a broader effort to engage with younger fans, including its esports initiatives and the creation of a youth advisory board called NHL Power Players.

Blast is a bold and exciting move to bring its brand to a wider audience and engage with younger fans in a fun and innovative way. With its mix of hockey-inspired games, customizable team jerseys and immersive features, it promises to be a hit among fans and Roblox users alike.

NHL launches child-focused "Big City Greens Classic" broadcast

The NHL is following in the 'NFL on Nickelodeon' footsteps by introducing child-focused sports broadcasts, with the launch of the "NHL Big City Greens Classic." The game was broadcast live in animation, with motion-captured versions of ESPN commentators calling the game.

The partnership with the hit television series Big City Greens will help the league build its brand among younger fans. With a growing emphasis on child-inclusive broadcasts, it won't be long until every major sports league has some version of this.

