NHL Trade Rumors: $29,125,000 Anaheim Ducks winger will be in great demand 

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, the buzz of trade speculation is already swirling around several players, and among those drawing significant attention is Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique.

Henrique, known for his versatility and strong performance since joining the Anaheim Ducks from the New Jersey Devils in 2017, finds himself in the final year of a lucrative five-year, $29.125 million contract. This makes him a prime candidate for trade discussions as the season unfolds.

In fact, Henrique's name has already surfaced on lists of players expected to be moved at some point this season, as suggested by TFP's David Pagnotta in a report last month.

David Pagnotta wrote:

"Henrique is in the last year of a five-year, $29.125 million contract and has a 10-team no-trade list. He will command interest if he has another 20-goal season and is another solid trade candidate around deadline time."

With a cap hit of $5.825 million, Anaheim Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek might be inclined to explore trade options closer to the March 8 trade deadline. Henrique's ability to excel in various roles, including powerplay and penalty kill situations, makes him an attractive prospect for teams seeking a dependable center capable of splitting time on the wing.

However, one potential hurdle for a trade could be Anaheim's willingness to retain a portion of Henrique's cap hit to facilitate a move. Some prospective trade partners may require the Ducks to absorb a portion of his salary to fit within their cap ceiling, affecting the overall dynamics of a potential trade deal.

The demand for centers in the trade market will also play a pivotal role in determining Henrique's trade value as the season progresses. If multiple teams are in the market for a center before the trade deadline, it could create a competitive environment that drives up his market value.

Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique's stats and more

In the previous season, Henrique showcased his scoring skills with the Ducks, tallying 22 goals and 16 assists for a total of 38 points in 62 games. His on-ice contributions, combined with his experience, make him an appealing target for teams with playoff aspirations.

It's essential to note that Henrique's contract includes a 10-team no-trade clause, giving him some control over his potential destination in any trade negotiations. This contractual detail could factor into the discussions as the season progresses.

As the 2023-24 NHL season unfolds, Anaheim Ducks fans should definitely keep an eye on the trade rumors surrounding Adam Henrique.