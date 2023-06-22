NHL Trade Rumors: Connor Bedard, Ivan Barbashev maybe a good pairing for Chicago Blackhawks per Paul Bissonnette

In a recent episode of the 'Spittin' Chiclets' podcast, hosts Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette discussed the latest NHL rumors. The focal point of their conversation was the interest surrounding Ivan Barbashev. Both Whitney and Bissonnette speculated on the teams that would pursue the talented forward.

Whitney expressed his belief that the teams aiming to acquire Barbashev would likely be competing for the Stanley Cup. He said:

"I feel like the teams that are going to go after Ivan Barbashev, they're all going to be Stanley Cup aspirations teams, right? Because like, this is the guy we need to get there."

Bissonnette believes that Barbashev would be a good fit alongside future no.1 overall pick Connor Bedard. He said:

"Like Chicago, get him playing with Connor Bedard on the top line, and there's a ton of modern-day protection."

Bissonnette sees the Chicago Blackhawks as an intriguing fit for Barbashev. He emphasized the value of modern-day protection, implying that Bedard's presence would provide an additional layer of support for Barbashev.

Whitney chimed in, acknowledging the Chicago Blackhawks' successful history with three Stanley Cup victories since 2010. He said:

"You have two cups now, so I'll go wherever. Gives me the most money, you know if that's what you're looking for."

Yes, the Blackhawks could be an attractive option. But financial considerations will also play a significant role in Barbashev's decision-making process.

Whitney remarked:

"And if Bedard's this good, Chicago probably could be pretty good 2-3 years. That's not a bad call."

He viewed joining a team with a promising prospect like Bedard as a wise choice for Barbashev, suggesting that it could lead to success. One of the most enticing scenarios in free agency.

The Colorado Avalanche are not expected to extend Erik Johnson's contract, according to NHL trade rumors

According to NHL Trade Rumors, veteran defenseman Erik Johnson's 13-year tenure with the Colorado Avalanche seems to be coming to an end. Multiple sources suggest that it is highly unlikely that the Avalanche to offer him a contract extension. He will likely become a free agent on July 1.

Johnson recorded eight assists in 63 games with the Avalanche last season. He also scored one goal in seven playoff games. After completing his seven-year, $42 million contract, the 35-year-old Johnson remains a skilled defenseman with valuable experience.

Poll : 0 votes