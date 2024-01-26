NHL Trade Rumors: Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes urges management to pursue $18,000,000 veteran defenseman

Amid a stellar season, the Vancouver Canucks might be planning on reuniting with an old teammate to strengthen their defense before the upcoming trade deadline. Reports suggest that they are interested in Chris Tanev, who played for Vancouver for 10 seasons before moving to Calgary in 2020. Team captain Quinn Hughes is also rooting for this reunion.

According to Rick Dhaliwal of "Donnie and Dhali," Hughes has been a vocal supporter of Tanev, urging management to consider the seasoned defenseman:

"Chris Tanev is an interesting one for me, Donnie. The tremendous respect for Tanev in the Vancouver organization. Top to bottom, everybody loves the guy. You know Quinn Hughes loves him. Quinn Hughes has gone to bat for him this year, you know, and told management Tanev is a guy you should target."

At 34, Tanev is in the last year of a four-year, $18 million contract with the Flames. This season, he has played 44 games, is leading the team in blocked shots and is on the ice an average of 19:28 minutes per game.

Moreover, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov have great compatibility. Zadorov was a big pickup from Calgary and adding Tanev should mean a stronger Vancouver Canucks defense.

Vancouver Canucks eye Flames' Elias Lindholm for top-6 forward boost

It's known that the Vancouver Canucks are in the market for a top-six forward. Recent buzz indicates Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames is catching their eye. NHL expert Elliotte Friedman discussed the rumors on the "32 Thoughts" podcast:

"I think [Elias Lindholm] is another guy that they've shown some interest in."

Lindholm's versatility, being effective both as a center and a winger, aligns with the Canucks' search criteria. Despite his current season not being stellar, the fact that Vancouver has previously engaged in a deal with Calgary adds weight to the speculation.

Friedman emphasized the Vancouver Canucks' determination to secure a top-six forward, mentioning players like Jake Guentzel as potential targets. However, the team is reportedly unwilling to part with top prospects, making their first-round pick a likely asset in discussions.

Lindholm's availability has attracted interest from various teams, including the Colorado Avalanche, setting the stage for a competitive pursuit of the Flames' forward by the Canucks.