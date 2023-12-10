NHL trade rumors: Vancouver Canucks defenseman drawing interest from multiple teams after reduced play time

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NHL trade market, the Vancouver Canucks find themselves at the center of speculation as they reportedly entertain offers for forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

The 27-year-old winger, in the midst of the first year of a two-year, $11 million contract, has experienced a noticeable dip in ice time. He was even scratched for two games in late November, prompting rival teams to inquire about his availability.

During "Saturday Headlines" on Hockey Night in Canada, Elliotte Friedman shed light on the ongoing discussions surrounding Kuzmenko, suggesting that the Canucks are indeed fielding calls from interested parties.

“There are some conversations around him,” Friedman remarked. “Other teams have called Vancouver saying, ‘what are you willing to do here.’ They know the Canucks are always willing to clear cap room, so we’ll see how that develops over time.”

Kuzmenko's contract particulars add complexity to any potential trade talks. In the first year of his deal, he has received a $2 million bonus and is earning a salary of $3.5 million this season.

Moreover, Kuzmenko holds a 12-team no-trade list, granting him some control over his destination in the event of a trade.

“There is no question that teams are asking Vancouver what their plans are with this particular player,” Friedman affirmed.

With the Vancouver Canucks actively seeking to free up salary cap space, Kuzmenko, carrying a $5.5 million cap hit, emerges as a viable candidate for a trade if the right deal presents itself. The winger's diminishing ice time and recent stint as a healthy scratch have fueled speculation about his future with the team.

While Kuzmenko has contributed four goals and 11 assists, amassing 15 points in 24 games this season, he has found himself demoted to the fourth line. This shift in role has led to discussions about his fit within the Vancouver Canucks' lineup, prompting questions about whether he could be a valuable asset to a team in need of a bottom-six boost for a deep playoff run.

As the trade rumors continue to swirl, fans and analysts will closely monitor the situation, anticipating how discussions surrounding Andrei Kuzmenko will unfold in the coming weeks.

The potential for a shake-up in the Vancouver Canucks' roster adds an extra layer of intrigue to an already dynamic NHL season.