Josh Morrissey netted two goals in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 comeback win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.
Morrissey’s celebration after he scored the first goal seemed to have galvanized his teammates and the crowd at the Canada Life Center, and fans on social media couldn’t stop talking about it.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Morrissey's goal and celebration:
"#NHLJets Josh Morrissey says he “blacked out” after his first goal and isn’t quite sure what came over him during his “LFG” celebration. Says he was just trying to get his team and the crowd into it. It certainly worked." [email protected]
"That’s the next captain of the Winnipeg Jets man. Josh Morrissey scores our first in 105 minutes and spends his entire celly screaming “Let’s f*cking go!” at the fans pumping them up telling them the team needs them. Crowd is loud now.Give that man the C. #NHLJets" [email protected]
"The TSN turning point. Gotta love JMo! #NHLJets #GoJetsGo"- @spinohockey
"i love seeing josh morrissey on the ice because he looks like a little kid in his big a** helmet and then he scores a billion points and kicks a**" [email protected]
Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele spark for the Winnipeg Jets in a comeback win against the St. Louis Blues
Morrissey put in an unforgettable performance as the Winnipeg Jets came back from two goals down to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2. Morrissey started the comeback by scoring early in the third period, with Mark Scheifele equalizing in the ninth minute.
Morrissey then gave the Jets a 3-2 lead, and from there onwards, it was only one-way traffic. The result was sealed beyond doubt when Scheifele slotted the puck into an empty net to send Winnipeg fans into a frenzy.
Morrissey had been point-less in the last four games but turned up in a big way for the Jets today. Coach Rick Bowness commended Morrissey for his performance in today's game and said:
"To score 40 seconds after they got that second goal just turned the whole game around. That was a hell of a shot and a great rush. He’d been playing that way the whole game. Sometimes you step up and be the difference maker, and he was tonight."
His performances this season have capped off a career year for him, with 53 points from 10 goals and 43 assists. The Jets are currently second in the NHL Central Division standings with a 32-19 record.