Josh Morrissey netted two goals in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 comeback win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Morrissey’s celebration after he scored the first goal seemed to have galvanized his teammates and the crowd at the Canada Life Center, and fans on social media couldn’t stop talking about it.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Morrissey's goal and celebration:

"#NHLJets Josh Morrissey says he “blacked out” after his first goal and isn’t quite sure what came over him during his “LFG” celebration. Says he was just trying to get his team and the crowd into it. It certainly worked." [email protected]

Mike McIntyre @mikemcintyrewpg #NHLJets Josh Morrissey says he "blacked out" after his first goal and isn't quite sure what came over him during his "LFG" celebration. Says he was just trying to get his team and the crowd into it. It certainly worked.

"That’s the next captain of the Winnipeg Jets man. Josh Morrissey scores our first in 105 minutes and spends his entire celly screaming “Let’s f*cking go!” at the fans pumping them up telling them the team needs them. Crowd is loud now.Give that man the C. #NHLJets" [email protected]

Dmo 🦴☠️ #BonesBrigade @JetsPope



Josh Morrissey scores our first in 105 minutes and spends his entire celly screaming “Let’s fucking go!” at the fans pumping them up telling them the team needs them. Crowd is loud now.



Dmo 🦴☠️ #BonesBrigade @JetsPope That's the next captain of the Winnipeg Jets man. Josh Morrissey scores our first in 105 minutes and spends his entire celly screaming "Let's fucking go!" at the fans pumping them up telling them the team needs them. Crowd is loud now. Give that man the C. #NHLJets

Jacob Pâté @HowYaDrouin Josh Morrissey is so clutch; what a performance for him tonight. For the whole season, really. Jake Neighbours has recoded his first multi-point NHL game; but his efforts are just short right now. It’s 3-2 Winnipeg with 9:10 left in the 3rd. Josh Morrissey is so clutch; what a performance for him tonight. For the whole season, really. Jake Neighbours has recoded his first multi-point NHL game; but his efforts are just short right now. It’s 3-2 Winnipeg with 9:10 left in the 3rd.

"The TSN turning point. Gotta love JMo! #NHLJets #GoJetsGo"- @spinohockey

Mike McIntyre @mikemcintyrewpg



Absolutely dragging his team back into this one, getting the crowd into it, and now giving them the lead.



Mike McIntyre @mikemcintyrewpg Josh Morrissey is having a third period for the ages here for the #NHLJets. Absolutely dragging his team back into this one, getting the crowd into it, and now giving them the lead. It's a Dustin Byfuglien-type performance.

Brody Jackson @Brody_Jackson Josh Morrissey firing up the crowd after that first goal…epic. Josh Morrissey firing up the crowd after that first goal…epic.

"i love seeing josh morrissey on the ice because he looks like a little kid in his big a** helmet and then he scores a billion points and kicks a**" [email protected]

sad ms2 @vvinternist i love seeing josh morrissey on the ice because he looks like a little kid in his big ass helmet and then he scores a billion points and kicks ass

Johnny @RedJohnny4 I'm a fan of Morrissey.

Johnny @RedJohnny4 I'm a fan of Morrissey. Josh Morrissey.

JasonF @JFries47 Josh Morrissey carrying the team to a win #NHLJets Josh Morrissey carrying the team to a win #NHLJets https://t.co/Ge7cMkqZTQ

Mitchell Clinton @MitchellClinton



Mitchell Clinton @MitchellClinton That Josh Morrissey celebration will be remembered for a while. Morrissey scores twice, and Scheifele adds a pair, as the #NHLJets rally from a 2-0 third period deficit to beat St. Louis 4-2.

Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele spark for the Winnipeg Jets in a comeback win against the St. Louis Blues

Morrissey put in an unforgettable performance as the Winnipeg Jets came back from two goals down to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2. Morrissey started the comeback by scoring early in the third period, with Mark Scheifele equalizing in the ninth minute.

Morrissey then gave the Jets a 3-2 lead, and from there onwards, it was only one-way traffic. The result was sealed beyond doubt when Scheifele slotted the puck into an empty net to send Winnipeg fans into a frenzy.

Morrissey had been point-less in the last four games but turned up in a big way for the Jets today. Coach Rick Bowness commended Morrissey for his performance in today's game and said:

"To score 40 seconds after they got that second goal just turned the whole game around. That was a hell of a shot and a great rush. He’d been playing that way the whole game. Sometimes you step up and be the difference maker, and he was tonight."

His performances this season have capped off a career year for him, with 53 points from 10 goals and 43 assists. The Jets are currently second in the NHL Central Division standings with a 32-19 record.

