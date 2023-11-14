NHL VP reveals GMs discussed idea of bringing about major OT rule change

In a recent development, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell said that the league's GMs have engaged in discussions regarding potential rule changes aimed at preventing teams from continually looping back and regrouping during 3-on-3 overtime (OT) play.

This update was shared by insider Frank Servalli at DailyFaceOff:

"#NHL's Colin Campbell says GM's discussed the idea of changing rule to limit teams from continually looping back and regrouping in 3-on-3 OT."

"Potential solutions: Once you cross red or blue line, can't go back out again. Or a shot clock."

Two potential solutions were presented during the discussions. The first suggestion involves restricting teams once they cross the red or blue line, preventing them from retracing their steps. This change aims to encourage forward momentum and create more scoring opportunities.

The second proposal introduces the concept of a shot clock, imposing a time limit on teams to take a shot on goal after crossing the blue line. Both solutions aim to maintain the intensity and fast-paced nature of 3-on-3 OT.

"Discussions ongoing, tabled to March"

While these proposed rule changes have sparked interest among the league's GMs, Colin Campbell noted that discussions are still in the early stages and no final decisions have been made. The topic has been tabled for further exploration, with the intention of reaching a consensus by March 2024.

What is the current format of overtime in NHL ?

The current format of overtime in the NHL is as follows:

The teams engage in a five-minute overtime period of 3-0-3 hockey, employing a sudden-death format where the first team to score claims victory. If the five minutes elapse without a goal, the game proceeds to a shootout. Each team designates three shooters for the three rounds, with each team shooting once per round. The team with the most goals after three rounds emerges as the winner. In case of a tie in goals during the shootout, additional rounds are played until one team scores and the other does not. For playoff games tied after regulation, teams compete in another full 20-minute overtime period at 5-0-5 hockey, once again employing a sudden-death style.

NHL VP Colin Campbell Career Highlights

Colin Campbell, born on Jan. 28, 1953, is a Canadian former professional ice hockey defenseman, coach and the current executive vice president and director of hockey operations for the NHL.

Notable highlights from his career include his role in the 1982 Stanley Cup Finals with the Vancouver Canucks.

Over his 11-year NHL career, Colin Campbell played in 636 games, registering 25 goals and 103 assists, totaling 128 points, and accumulating 1,292 penalty minutes.

He also competed in 78 games in the WHA, contributing three goals and 23 points, along with 191 penalty minutes.

Following his retirement in 1985, Colin Campbell joined the coaching staff of the Red Wings under head coach Jacques Demers.

Serving as the head coach of the New York Rangers from 1994-1997, Colin Campbell has been the VP of Hockey Operations for the NHL since 1998, playing a crucial role in the league's operations and making significant contributions to the sport.