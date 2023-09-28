NHL Waiver Wire: Complete list of players placed on waivers before 2023-24 NHL season

Ice Hockey
By Ankit Kumar
Modified Sep 28, 2023 19:35 GMT
Toronto Maple Leafs v Washington Capitals
The NHL 2023-24 season is just around the corner, and as a result, teams will need to trim down their training camp roster. And for that NHL waivers comes as an option for teams.

NHL waivers were initially introduced in the 1950s as a mechanism for teams to transfer a player from the NHL roster to the minors.

For players under a one-way contract, indicating they are exclusively committed to the NHL, placing them in the minors requires them to go through the waiver process. When a player is placed on waivers, every NHL team has the opportunity to claim that player.

Also read: What are the NHL Waiver rules for 2023/24 season?

It's important to note that there is no cost associated with making a waiver claim, but the team that successfully claims the player assumes the responsibility of their full salary and must include them on their NHL roster.

In cases where multiple teams attempt to claim the same player on waivers, the team with the poorest record would be awarded the player.

A player placed on waivers is subject to a 24-hour waiver period. If no team claims the player during this time, they will be sent down to the minors.

List of all the players placed on NHL waiver

PLAYERSTATUS
Spencer MartinPlaced on waivers
Ty SmithPlaced on waivers
Rem PitlickPlaced on waivers
Xavier OuelletPlaced on waivers
Jonathan GrudenPlaced on waivers
Taylor FedunPlaced on waivers
Callahan BurkePlaced on waivers
Josh ArchibaldCleared waivers
Liam KirkCleared waivers

Quick Links

