NJ Devils GM reveals latest on Kevin Bahl's contract extension

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald recently shed light on the ongoing contract negotiations with Kevin Bahl. The Canadian defenseman has been a subject of keen interest among Devils supporters. Fitzgerald's remarks hint at an exciting future for the promising player.

In a candid discussion on Spittin Chiclets' podcast, Tom Fitzgerald talked about Kevin Bahl. According to Fitzgerald, Bahl, who stands tall at an impressive 6-foot-6-inches, possesses a combination of size and agility that sets him apart. This combination is further complemented by his proficiency in handling the puck, showcasing a skillset that holds tremendous potential for the team.

Tom Fitzgerald said,

"Kevin Bahl. 6’6-7, you know, and can move and he's got good hands. So he just needs an opportunity. And he's gonna get that chance. So he's the last guy. I'm trying to sign him right now. Should any issues you know, blocking him in."

Fitzgerald's assertion that Bahl simply requires an opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities shows the organization's belief in his abilities. Recognizing his unique attributes, the Devils appear poised to provide Bahl with the chance to showcase his talents and contribute meaningfully on the ice.

Kevin Bahl shows great promise and could become a key Devils player

Born on June 27, 2000, Kevin Bahl has steadily risen through the ranks, showcasing his skills and potential along the way.

His journey saw him get drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Before he entered the NHL, Bahl honed his skills while playing major junior ice hockey with the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

In the 2022-23 season, Bahl participated in 42 games, showcasing his defensive skills and contributing to his team's efforts. While his primary role is to anchor the defense, he also managed to notch two goals and six assists.

Zooming out to his broader NHL career, Bahl's journey is highlighted by 66 games played. Within this period, he demonstrated his all-around skills, amassing three goals and 11 assists, resulting in a cumulative total of 14 points.

The prospect of witnessing Bahl's evolution from a highly-touted prospect to a fully-fledged contributor on the ice is a source of excitement and optimism for fans.