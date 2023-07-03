"Not playing another game for Anaheim Ducks": John Gibson vows to never return after 10-year stint

In a recent episode of the Nasty Knuckles podcast, NHL insider Frank Seravalli dropped a bombshell, revealing that goaltender John Gibson will not be returning to the Anaheim Ducks next season.

This news comes after years of speculation surrounding potential trades involving Gibson, and it appears that the 29-year-old netminder is no longer willing to play for the Ducks.

Seravalli didn't mince words when discussing Gibson's situation on the podcast. He highlighted the challenging circumstances the goaltender has faced in Anaheim, playing for teams that have consistently fallen short of playoff contention.

He talked about John Gibson's last three or four years in Anaheim just getting absolutely pummeled with shots on a nightly basis, and knowing when you walk into the rink every day that you have next to no chance to win.

According to Seravalli, Gibson has taken matters into his own hands and requested a trade, expressing his unwillingness to play another game for the Ducks.

Seravalli says John Gibson said,

"I am not playing another game for the Anaheim Ducks."

This puts Anaheim in a tough spot, as the value of their veteran goaltender is likely at an all-time low following a subpar statistical season.

Gibson's 2022-23 campaign was undoubtedly his most challenging, statistically speaking. He appeared in 53 games, posting a 3.99 goals against average and a .899 save percentage, leading to just 14 wins. Given these numbers, it's understandable that the netminder would seek a fresh start elsewhere.

As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on the Ducks' front office as they face the challenge of moving on from John Gibson and charting a new course for their goaltending position.

Anaheim Ducks picked Leo Carlsson 2nd overall

The Anaheim Ducks made a surprising choice during the NHL draft, opting for Leo Carlsson from the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with the second overall pick. This unexpected decision caught many off guard, as Adam Fantilli, a highly-regarded player from Michigan, had been considered the frontrunner for the spot leading up to the draft.

The Ducks saw something exceptional in Carlsson, a natural center who had shown versatility by playing both center and wing positions throughout the season. What sets Carlsson apart is his combination of skill and strength.

Unlike typical power forwards who rely heavily on physicality, Carlsson utilizes his strength in a different manner. He excels in puck protection, using his power to shield defenders and create space for himself. This ability to drive to open areas on the ice makes him an intriguing prospect with significant potential.

