Boston Bruins fans on Twitter are buzzing with speculation and concern as rumors swirl around the potential departure of beloved players Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. The information received by The Athletic has heightened the anxiety, with one anonymous teammate expressing doubt about their return to the team.

The Bruins are "pounding the phones in pursuit of deals" and Grzelcyk is likely the first to go.

The Bruins are "pounding the phones in pursuit of deals" and Grzelcyk is likely the first to go.

"One teammate, who requested anonymity because of his respect for Bergeron and Krejci, told The Athletic he's not counting on either being back."

The news has deeply stirred the Bruins fanbase, and emotions are running high. One fan took to Twitter to express their unease:

"Getting emotionally attached to players is a mistake. Watch, now Patrice Bergeron is gonna decide to retire just to test my mental endurance."

Mark @MarkPiselli13 Getting emotionally attached to players is a mistake. Watch, now Patrice Bergeron is gonna decide to retire just to test my mental endurance

Another fan acknowledged the inevitable reality that Bergeron and Krejci will eventually retire. They wrote:

"There will be a day that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will hang up the skates. It may be this offseason, or next offseason, or whenever, but the reality is that day is coming and fans have to face that harsh truth. The inevitable is coming."

It may be this offseason, or next offseason, or whenever, but the reality is that day is coming and fans have to face that harsh truth.

Shukri Wrights @ShukriWrights

There will be a day that #NHLBruins Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will hang up the skates.

It may be this offseason, or next offseason, or whenever, but the reality is that day is coming and fans have to face that harsh truth.

The inevitable is coming

The potential retirement of Bergeron, in particular, is a sensitive topic for many Bruins supporters. One fan shared their deep emotional attachment to the player, saying:

"Patrice Bergeron. Yes, I know he's not retired yet, but when he does, I will cry my eyes out."

Dan Goodwin @Dirty_Dan3720 @NBCSports Patrice Bergeron. Yes I know he's not retired yet but when he does I will cry my eyes out.

WizardLate @WizardLate @bruins_stats Well if this is true, trade Marchand @bruins_stats Well if this is true, trade Marchand

Stock Hawk @StockHawk11 @bruins_stats They are both old. Respect but its time to rebuild those spots @bruins_stats They are both old. Respect but its time to rebuild those spots

Larry Schmalentine @LaCount12 @bruins_stats Yah I don’t believe this for a second. No one on that team would say that to a reporter. @bruins_stats Yah I don’t believe this for a second. No one on that team would say that to a reporter.

Patriot @BradyTusa @bruins_stats THANK GOD!!!! Can we finally move on @bruins_stats THANK GOD!!!! Can we finally move on

As the Boston Bruins front office actively engages in trade discussions, with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk being mentioned as a potential departure, fans are anxiously awaiting further updates. The uncertainty surrounding the futures of Bergeron and Krejci, coupled with the potential changes to the team's roster, has created a sense of anticipation among fans.

Patrice Bergeron's injury and final regular-season game controversy

On the April 26 playoff game against the Florida Panthers, Patrice Bergeron made his last appearance as he returned to the ice after dealing with an upper-body injury. Despite his impressive performance, scoring a power-play goal on six shots and helping to tie the game at 2-2 early in the third period, the Boston Bruins ultimately lost in overtime.

Initially, the team had held a 3-1 series lead but couldn't maintain their advantage, resulting in a 3-4 series loss to the Panthers.

Before his last appearance, Bergeron's decision to play in the final regular-season game had sparked controversy. Despite wanting to continue playing, his request to return to the ice was denied.

His decision received criticism, as some believed it will negatively impact his chances of playing in crucial playoff games. Later, news came out that his father was battling cancer and he wanted to play for him.

