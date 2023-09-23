"Oh look more Dallas throwbacks": Minnesota Wild's new alternate jerseys for 2023-24 season leaves NHL fans debating

The Minnesota Wild have stirred up a frenzy among NHL fans with the unveiling of their new alternate jerseys for the 2023-24 season. The team took to social media to share the exciting news, posting a video of the jersey reveal with the following caption:

"Time to run it back 🔥 Your 78's are here to stay."

While many fans were eagerly anticipating the new design, the reaction to the jerseys has been a mixed bag, sparking lively debates among hockey enthusiasts.

One fan on social media humorously remarked:

"Oh look, more Dallas throwbacks."

Another fan expressed a sentiment shared by a portion of the fanbase, tweeting:

"It’s a cool jersey and all but you could have at least done something a little different."

On the flip side, unwavering support for the Minnesota Wild and their new alternate jerseys was also evident. One devoted fan wrote:

"Time for Another Season. Love the Wild, Thru the think and thin. I'm here to support my boys in green!!!"

The release of alternate jerseys often stirs up discussions and diverse opinions among fans, with some embracing the nostalgia of classic designs and others hoping for innovative and original concepts.

Minnesota Wild's new alternate uniform

The Minnesota Wild's new alternate uniform is aptly named "The 78's" in homage to the North Stars, the franchise's predecessor. The throwback jerseys pay tribute to the North Stars design of the late 1970s, featuring a fresh color scheme with a Kelly Green base and vibrant yellow striping.

The jersey also incorporates updated details, including a "State of Hockey" shoulder patch and a unique treatment for the captain and alternate captains' 'C' and 'A' badges on the upper left chest set against a Minnesota-shaped patch.

The new alternate jersey combines nostalgia with modern flair, delighting fans of the Wild's legacy look.

The Minnesota Wild's new alternate uniform, "The 78's," will be featured in 15 games during the upcoming season. Fans can look forward to seeing these jerseys on the following dates:

October 21 against Columbus November 4 against the New York Rangers November 24 against Colorado December 3 against Chicago December 16 against Vancouver December 23 against Boston December 27 against Detroit December 31 against Winnipeg January 13 against Arizona January 27 against Anaheim February 17 against Buffalo March 10 against Nashville March 23 against St. Louis March 30 against Vegas April 6 against Winnipeg