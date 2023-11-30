OnlyFans model claims her son was banned from ice rink after he was jeered by opposing fans due to her profession

In a shocking and disturbing turn of events, Sara Blake Cheek, a renowned OnlyFans model and Playboy cover star, along with her family, has been allegedly subjected to relentless harassment due to her profession.

The constant intimidation has taken an alarming turn, reaching its peak during an alleged assault at a children's ice hockey game.

Sara Cheek detailed the disappointing circumstances of an incident that occurred during her son's ice hockey game on Oct. 20. After her 10-year-old kid was jeered and insulted by rival supporters, Cheek confronted them, prompting a parent in the stands to allegedly threaten physical violence.

Cheek told the New York Post:

“The man threatened to beat my f**king a*s.”

She further clarified:

“My kid gets slammed into the boards, and the parent behind me starts cheering that he’s hurt. And so, of course, as a mom — just like anybody would be — turned and said, ‘You can’t be serious right now.’ And then that’s where the whole thing started that involved us.”

The entire Cheek family was reportedly banned from the ice rink, including their 10-year-old son, due to the altercation in the stands. The ban was limited to Cheek's family, and no other parent received the same punishment.

OnlyFans model Sara Blake Cheek said:

“They should be protecting anybody, any parent or any woman that gets assaulted. But instead, they choose to punish the victim and tell my kids, us, we’re never able to attend that rink ever again or set foot in there because of what I do for a living.”

While their son, a star player in the recreational league, is reportedly prohibited from playing, the other parents involved in the altercation apparently received only a three-week suspension.

According to the OF model, this incident is not an isolated one for Sara Cheek and her family. Over the past two years, they have allegedly faced discrimination and bans from various community events due to Cheek's profession.

From being banned from cheerleading events to their sons being expelled from football leagues and suspended from school, the family claims to endure continuous harassment.

Sara Cheek said on her OnlyFans presence:

“And there’s no justice, there’s no there’s nothing you can do to stand up for yourself or fight back because it’s the end all be all. These people never have to be held accountable because their excuse is, ‘Well, she does OnlyFans. So, she can’t be here.'”

Coach Dan Buckenberger told The New York Post that other parents were more aggressive. He said:

“What I was told is they are basically an ongoing problem and that the owner of the rink said that he’s done dealing with them ... I feel like a failure as a coach because my kid did nothing wrong and his parents, it’s not even that they did nothing wrong. [Matt] protected his own.”

The coach further added:

“Their consequences in my eyes aren’t fair. I told the rink that I don’t think they’re fair. I feel like the kid should at least be able to play in some way.”

The OnlyFans model moving into a new house and the fire incident

Despite moving to a new house in the same community and transferring her son to a different hockey league in February 2022, Sara Cheek hoped for a sense of normalcy, but the relocation only exacerbated the situation.

The Cheeks, celebrating a year in their house, faced conflict with neighbors after relocating a street lamp. A dispute led to the neighbor, a 59-year-old woman, using a water hose on the Cheeks, resulting in charges of simple battery. The police, aware of prior tensions, questioned the Cheeks about pressing charges.

Subsequently, a month later, a fire erupted behind their home. Though trees and a field were damaged, their house was spared. The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's Facebook cover image showcased the fire, prompting Sara Cheek's like before being blocked.

Reportedly, the county denied blocking her due to her OnlyFans presence and defended their Facebook cover change, citing a routine image change. Matt Cheek comments:

“This whole thing is just so sketchy.”

The ban from the hockey rink, especially considering the disproportionate consequences, has prompted the OnlyFans model to list their house for sale amid what they describe as a "witch hunt."