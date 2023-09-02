"Orders from Putin?": Philadelphia Flyers pick Matvei Michkov missing KHL season opener has fans speculating

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov was a "healthy scratch" in SKA St. Petersburg's regular-season opener in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on Saturday. The latest scratching comes after Michkov saw little action in preseason matches, leading many to wonder why the Flyers' top pick was getting no ice time.

As the news rippled through the hockey community, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions and concerns.

Bill Meltzer, a Philadelphia Flyers Insider, broke the news with a post that Matvei Michkov was a healthy scratch for SKA in their regular-season opener. What followed was a flurry of reactions, ranging from surprise to skepticism.

One fan couldn't resist injecting a bit of humor into the situation, writing:

"Orders from Putin?"

Another fan expressed sheer disbelief, deeming the decision "ridiculous":

"Ridiculous, he’s obviously their most talented player. Are we going to do this for 3 years"

Yet another fan weighed in on the situation, saying:

"let them keep Fedetov, send Michkov over now."

The reactions on X show the fervor and dedication of NHL fans. They are not just spectators but deeply invested members of the hockey community who eagerly follow the careers of rising stars like Matvei Michkov.

While scratching a player can be a routine decision in hockey, it can trigger a storm of emotions and speculations among fans who want to see their favorites succeed on the ice.

More on Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov and the situation surrounding him in the KHL

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov will have to bide his time a bit longer before gracing the ice for the KHL season. His absence was notable when SKA St. Petersburg took on HC Dynamo Moscow in their regular-season opener, which ended in a 2-1 victory for SKA.

Michkov's preseason performances had turned heads, but a gradual decline in ice time hinted at something amiss. Finally, on Aug. 25, he was scratched for a game against HC Sibir Novosibirsk.

Last season, Michkov's stint with SKA was limited to just three games before being loaned to HC Sochi in December. The change of scenery worked wonders for the young forward, as he thrived with Sochi, racking up nine goals and 20 points across 27 games.

The Philadelphia Flyers secured Michkov with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft. Under normal circumstances, he might have been a top contender for the first overall pick. However, with a binding contract to SKA that extends through the 2025-26 season, the KHL retains control over his development path, limiting NHL teams' influence over his immediate future.