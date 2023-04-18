Patrice Bergeron might not play in Game 2 admits Jim Montgomery - "He is questionable for tomorrow"

It's uncertain whether Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will play in Game 2 of the playoffs. News of Bergeron availability is being questioned as the Boston Bruins prepare for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

After missing the first game due to illness and an upper-body injury, Bergeron's availability for the Game is still up in the air.

On Tuesday, when Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery addressed the media, he said Bergeron is feeling better but remains questionable for Wednesday's matchup.

Montgomery said:

“He’s questionable for tomorrow."

Bergeron is known for his defensive prowess, playmaking abilities and on-ice leadership, so his potential absence will be a significant loss for the Bruins.

However, the Bruins have a reliable fallback option in Pavel Zacha. The 26-year-old forward has performed well in the center position this season, filling in for both Bergeron and David Krejci. In Game 1, Zacha played alongside Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk on Boston's top line.

Despite his potential absence, Bergeron has been a positive presence around the team. He was at TD Garden during Game 1 and spoke with the team before the game.

The Bruins have a perfect 5-0-0 record this season in games without Bergeron in the lineup, and their penalty kill has been flawless, going 19-for-19. While Bergeron's absence would undoubtedly be felt. The Bruins' depth has kept them afloat when star talent has been missing from the lineup.

With or without Bergeron, the Bruins' determination and depth will be on display as they continue their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

More about Patrice Bergeron's journey: One of NHL's star players.

Patrice Bergeron began his hockey career playing junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for one full season.

He was selected 45th overall by the Bruins in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut in the 2003-04 season and has been a fixture on the Bruins roster ever since.

Internationally, Patrice Bergeron is a member of the exclusive Triple Gold Club, which recognizes players who have won the Stanley Cup, Olympic gold, and World Championship gold.

Bergeron's skillset is not limited to his offensive prowess, as he has earned a reputation as one of the best defensive forwards in NHL history as well. He has won five Frank J. Selke Trophies, which is awarded annually to the NHL forward with the best defensive skills.

Off the ice, Patrice Bergeron, who is French-Canadian and Irish, is a devoted family man, He and his wife Stephanie Bertrand have three children together: Zach, Victoria, and Noah.

