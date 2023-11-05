Paul Bissonnette slams $4,125,000 Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman after loss to Sabres

In a recent Sportsnet broadcast, former NHL player and current hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette boldly discussed the performance of John Klingberg, the Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman, following a disappointing 6-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Klingberg, a Swedish professional ice hockey player, was signed by the Maple Leafs in the 2023 offseason, and his performance has been under scrutiny.

John Klingberg's arrival in Toronto marked a significant change in his career. He signed a one-year, $4,150,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2023. The expectation was that his defensive abilities, coupled with his offensive prowess, would help bolster the team's blue line and contribute to its quest for a Stanley Cup.

Paul Bissonnette, who was invited as a guest panelist on the Sportsnet broadcast, didn't hold back in his assessment of the Maple Leafs' performance, particularly that of John Klingberg. Bissonnette said:

"I thought it was a brutal performance after getting called out to be quite frank. I mean, their stars were great. Obviously, Auston Matthews showed up. I just feel like a lot of vanilla in their lineup, but especially not to center out their whole defense."

Bissonnette highlighted Klingberg's struggles, particularly in his defensive play:

"But I thought as a whole they were awful tonight and one guy in particular Klingberg. I mean, he just really can't make a play defensively right now and even in a position where it's like, okay, what do you bring?"

The specific play in question was a late-game situation. Bissonnette said:

"You bring that offensive element, Jonathan Tavares takes a hit at the end of the game when they have the goalie pulled to try to make the play and keep it alive. He gets, he walks the line, he's not really engaged, bending his knees and then he gets the shot blocked and then they come down and score."

Expand Tweet

Paul Bissonnette suggested to sit Klingberg

John Klingberg found himself in the Toronto Maple Leafs blue line after a career with the Dallas Stars. He was selected 131st overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Klingberg is also the younger brother of fellow professional hockey player Carl Klingberg.

Paul Bissonnette even said:

"Overall I think that if I'm a head coach, I'd probably sit that guy out next game and there's got to be some more callouts happening."

Paul Bissonnette's no-holds-barred critique of John Klingberg highlights the defensive improvements needed in the Leafs. The defensive aspect of the game is a subject of concern, and the team's overall performance must improve if they hope to reach their championship goals.