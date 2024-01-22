Paul Bissonnette speculates Corey Perry's impact on red hot Edmonton Oilers after veteran's rumored signing

Paul Bissonnette, studio analyst for NHL on TNT, has given his take on Edmonton Oilers' rumored signing Corey Perry's potential impact on their postseason aspirations.

Bissonnette took to Twitter, expressing his excitement with a tweet that read:

"Corey Perry is back. Oilers are hot to trot. Lucky 13 unlocks the Worm. They may never lose again."

This enthusiastic statement reflects the current atmosphere surrounding the Oilers. They are riding an impressive thirteen-game winning streak and are establishing themselves as one of the hottest teams in hockey.

Expand Tweet

Perry's journey to Edmonton came­ after his Chicago Blackhawks contract ended due­ to "unacceptable conduct." The 38-year-old forward has previously spoken about dealing with mental health and alcohol issues with the help of be­havior specialists.

With the Oile­rs working their way around cap limits, Perry's possible position on the­ team draws curiosity. Cracking the top-six forwards might be tough due­ to the team’s solid game. However, Paul Bissonne­tte hinted that Perry could stand out significantly in a net-front powe­r play position, especially with a robust beginning in Albe­rta.

With the official announcement of Perry's signing is expected later today, fans eagerly await the unfolding of this new chapter for the Oilers.

Paul Bissonnette Speaks Out Over Connor Bedard-Corey Perry Controversy

Paul Bissonnette didn't hold back when addressing the rampant and unfounded rumors circulating online regarding Connor Bedard's alleged connection to Corey Perry. Bedard, the young center for the Chicago Blackhawks, found himself at the center of speculation, prompting a stern response from Bissonnette.

In a passionate statement, Bissonnette expressed his strong disapproval of the online rumors, condemning those responsible with unfiltered language. He talked about his disappointment with the lack of empathy displayed by individuals perpetuating the baseless speculation.

"There's a lot of people out there online that were fking tweeting this fking nonsense. I just feel that I was very let down with all these f**king idiots on Twitter"

Bissonnette remarked, highlighting the severity of the situation, especially given Bedard's young age and the pressure associated with being a rising hockey sensation.

Paul Bissonnette acknowledged the prevalence of online negativity but stressed that the behavior surrounding Bedard's personal life went beyond acceptable discourse. He expressed disgust at those who contributed to the unnecessary controversy, adding that true hockey fans wouldn't engage in such disrespectful behavior.

"Now, most of you would be like, well, what do you expect from these fking idiots on there all the time just trying to stir it up. And I was fking disgusted by what happened," he declared,