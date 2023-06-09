Paulina Gretzky posts adorable photo with dad Wayne Gretzky & her son in the TNT studio

In a heartwarming moment during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, Paulina Gretzky, daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, delighted fans with a delightful family photo. Paulina Gretzky took to social media to share an adorable snapshot featuring herself, her father and her son in the TNT studio.

The picture showcased three generations of the Gretzky family, with Wayne Gretzky, often referred to as "The Great One," beaming with pride as he posed alongside his daughter and grandson. The affectionate display highlighted the strong bond that exists within the Gretzky family and reminded fans of the lasting legacy that Wayne Gretzky has left on hockey.

Paulina Gretzky with her dad and son

In addition to the family photo, Paulina Gretzky also shared an elegant picture of herself dressed in a stunning black outfit, captioned "gamenight." The photo exuded confidence and excitement, perfectly capturing the electrifying atmosphere of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse into the Gretzky family's support for the game and their continued involvement in the hockey world. This heartwarming moment added an extra layer of emotion and connection to the intense competition on the ice, reminding us all of the importance of family and the joy of sharing special moments together.

Paulina Gretzky watches as Panthers triumph in overtime thriller against Golden Knights

In a thrilling Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Florida Panthers triumphed in a captivating overtime battle against the Vegas Golden Knights. The game unfolded with relentless intensity, captivating fans as both teams fiercely competed for dominance on the ice.

The scoring commenced early in the first period when Brandon Montour of the Panthers skillfully maneuvered the puck past Vegas goaltender Adin Hill with a precise wrist shot, granting his team an early 1-0 lead. However, late in the period, Vegas' captain Mark Stone retaliated on a power play, leveling the score 1-1.

The second period saw the Golden Knights seize momentum as Jonathan Marchessault capitalized on an assist from Jack Eichel, giving Vegas a 2-1 lead heading into the final frame. Undeterred, the Panthers fought back, with Matthew Tkachuk delivering a clutch wrist shot goal, assisted by Carter Verhaeghe, to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime.

The tension escalated during the extra period, with both teams relentlessly pursuing the game-winning goal. Ultimately, it was Verhaeghe who emerged as the hero, finding the back of the net just 4 minutes and 27 seconds into overtime, igniting jubilation among Panthers fans.

Both Tkachuk and Verhaeghe contributed two points. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky showcased his skill and composure, recording 25 saves and an impressive .926 save percentage.

With the series now at 2-1 in favor of the Golden Knights, the Panthers are determined to even the score in Game 4 at FLA Live Arena in Florida.

