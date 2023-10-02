Phil Kessel rumors: Teams do not have ton of interest in three-time Stanley Cup champion and NHL Iron Man

Phil Kessel, Patrick Kane and Ethan Bear, among other prominent players, find themselves amid the current NHL free agent market, as discussed in a recent article by Peter Baugh of The Athletic. Baugh's piece delves into the intriguing question of whether these talented individuals, despite their skill and experience, can secure contracts in a league grappling with a largely stagnant salary cap.

One player who stands out in this discussion is Kessel. Unlike Kane and Bear, Kessel's situation appears to be more complicated. Despite being healthy, he has yet to secure a contract, and his lack of interest from teams is becoming apparent. According to Friedman's report, Kessel is even willing to end his impressive Iron Man streak, indicating that he may not have much bargaining power in the current market.

Kessel has long been known for his offensive prowess, but last season saw a decline in his production, with his lowest point total (36) since his rookie year. Furthermore, during the playoffs, the 35-year-old was frequently scratched from the lineup by the Golden Knights, which further dampened his appeal to potential suitors.

One of the key factors working against Kessel is his reputation for not being a strong defensive player. As a three-time Stanley Cup champion and an NHL Iron Man with an impressive streak of consecutive games played, Kessel has undoubtedly had an illustrious career. However, the current landscape of the NHL seems to be less forgiving of players who may no longer be the offensive forces they once were, especially if they lack defensive contributions.

A look at Phil Kessel's NHL career

Kessel had a noteworthy career with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Pittsburgh Penguins before moving to Las Vegas. He faced personal obstacles but achieved significant accomplishments.

In 2006, Kessel battled and quickly recovered from testicular cancer, returning to the Bruins after missing only 11 games. He was recognized for his perseverance and dedication when he won the 2007 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

During the 2007-08 season, Kessel set a Bruins record with nine shootout-deciding goals. In the 2008-09 season, he led the Bruins in goals with 36 and had the third-longest point streak by any American-born NHL player.

Kessel played a crucial role in the 2009 Stanley Cup playoffs, leading the Bruins with six goals, although they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Subsequently, he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2009 and became a consistent scorer for the team. Kessel also represented Team USA in the 2010 Winter Olympics, earning a silver medal.

Following successful seasons with the Maple Leafs, Kessel was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015. In his first season with the Penguins, he played a pivotal role in their Stanley Cup victory, contributing 10 goals and 22 points during the playoffs. Now, with his recent Stanley Cup win with the Golden Knights, he has three prestigious trophies in his career.