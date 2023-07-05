Philadelphia Flyers Cap Space: Examining the Flyers salary in the off-season

The Philadelphia Flyers are in a full rebuild, as the next few years will likely be tough times for the club.

The Flyers hired Daniel Briere as their new GM and he has made some big moves. Philadelphia traded away Ivan Provorov and Kevin Hayes, while Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim are both in the rumors to be dealt.

After the first wave of free agency, Philadelphia currently has over $11 million in cap space, which allows them to make some moves if needed.

Philadelphia Flyers have quiet free agency

Outside of the trades, the Philadelphia Flyers were pretty quiet in free agency. The first big signing the Flyers made was Ryan Poehling to a one-year $1.4 million deal, which is a signing Philly is happy about.

“At his age, the position that he can play — wing or center — I think it’s very exciting,” Briere said. “It’s kind of right in line with what we’re trying to do, giving our young guys the chance to play, I think he fits in with that timeline at his age.”

Philadelphia then signed Garnet Hathaway to a two-year deal worth $2.375 million per year. He plays a physical role and will be part of a Flyers checking line that will be hard to deal with. They also inked Marc Staal to a one-year deal in free agency, who will be on the third-line defensive pair.

After three moves, Daniel Briere told the media the Philadelphia Flyers were likely done.

“I don’t expect anything else today,” Briere said. “We’re going to keep looking the next few days, whatever’s out there. I’m not saying something’s going to happen. We’re keeping our eyes open, if it makes sense and if it’s into something that can help us, then we’ll dive into it. But at this time today, I don’t expect anything else. You never know — things can come last minute, but I don’t expect it.”

The other move that is pending is Tony DeAngelo being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. However, that won't be official until August, due to DeAngelo being traded from Carolina to Philadelphia last year.

As well as making that trade, the Flyers still need to sign RFA forwards Morgan Frost and Noah Cates while also inking RFA defenseman Cam York. With that, Briere's focus will likely turn to keeping the young RFA players in town for the foreseeable future.

Poll : Do you like the Flyers moves so far? Yes No 0 votes