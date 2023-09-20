Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 20 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 20 is now available to play. The 82nd edition of today's NHL grid is presented by a special guest puzzle master, Colby Guy.

The grid for the day consists of five teams and follows the same pattern in the first two rows: name players to turn out for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, the third row has stat columns, one of which needs to be solved by naming a Tampa Bay Lightning player who scored 10-plus goals in a single playoff campaign.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 20

Nikita Kucherov is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Jaroslav Halak.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Bryan Trottier.

Grid 3: Name a player to score 10-plus goals for the New York Islanders in a single playoff campaign.

Correct Answer: Mike Bossy.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Tony DeAngelo.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Mark Recchi.

Grid 6: Name a player to score 10-plus goals for the Philadelphia Flyers in a single playoff campaign.

Correct Answer: Claude Giroux.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Martin St-Louis

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Jan Rutta.

Grid 9: Name a player to score 10-plus goals for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a single playoff campaign.

Correct Answer: Nikita Kucherov.