Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 20 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 20 is now available to play. The 82nd edition of today's NHL grid is presented by a special guest puzzle master, Colby Guy.
The grid for the day consists of five teams and follows the same pattern in the first two rows: name players to turn out for two specific teams.
Meanwhile, the third row has stat columns, one of which needs to be solved by naming a Tampa Bay Lightning player who scored 10-plus goals in a single playoff campaign.
Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 20
Grid 1: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and New York Rangers during their career?
Correct Answer: Jaroslav Halak.
Grid 2: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?
Correct Answer: Bryan Trottier.
Grid 3: Name a player to score 10-plus goals for the New York Islanders in a single playoff campaign.
Correct Answer: Mike Bossy.
Grid 4: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers during their career?
Correct Answer: Tony DeAngelo.
Grid 5: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?
Correct Answer: Mark Recchi.
Grid 6: Name a player to score 10-plus goals for the Philadelphia Flyers in a single playoff campaign.
Correct Answer: Claude Giroux.
Grid 7: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers during their career?
Correct Answer: Martin St-Louis
Grid 8: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?
Correct Answer: Jan Rutta.
Grid 9: Name a player to score 10-plus goals for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a single playoff campaign.
Correct Answer: Nikita Kucherov.