Ice Hockey
  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • NHL
  • Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 20 answers you need to know

Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 20 answers you need to know

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 20, 2023 08:12 GMT
Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 20
Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 20

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 20 is now available to play. The 82nd edition of today's NHL grid is presented by a special guest puzzle master, Colby Guy.

The grid for the day consists of five teams and follows the same pattern in the first two rows: name players to turn out for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, the third row has stat columns, one of which needs to be solved by naming a Tampa Bay Lightning player who scored 10-plus goals in a single playoff campaign.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 20

Nikita Kucherov is an answer to one grid
Nikita Kucherov is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Jaroslav Halak.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Bryan Trottier.

Grid 3: Name a player to score 10-plus goals for the New York Islanders in a single playoff campaign.

Correct Answer: Mike Bossy.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Tony DeAngelo.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Mark Recchi.

Grid 6: Name a player to score 10-plus goals for the Philadelphia Flyers in a single playoff campaign.

Correct Answer: Claude Giroux.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Martin St-Louis

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Jan Rutta.

Grid 9: Name a player to score 10-plus goals for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a single playoff campaign.

Correct Answer: Nikita Kucherov.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...