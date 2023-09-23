Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 23 answers you need to know

The most recent release of the Puckdoku NHL Grid for Sept. 23 offers hockey enthusiasts an intriguing 3x3 puzzle to tackle.

Those eager to take on this distinctive puzzle experience can visit the Puckdoku NHL Grid page to get started. This particular grid introduces a unique twist, demanding a strong grasp of NHL trivia to conquer all nine puzzles.

In this edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants must identify players who have had stints with two different NHL teams during their careers.

To complete this NHL grid, players must adhere to the game's basic rules, ensuring they fill in the correct options within a limited number of attempts. Emerging victorious in this puzzle challenge requires a perfect score of 9 out of 9.

So, if you're ready to put your hockey knowledge to the test, don't hesitate to visit the Puckdoku NHL Grid and take on the challenge!

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for September 23

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Vancouver Canucks and the Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Dave Babych.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Vancouver Canuckss and the Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Dan Hamhuis.

Grid 3: Which player has played for the Vancouver Canucks and with Luke Schenn during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyler Myers.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Laurie Boschman.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Drake Berehowsky

Grid 6: Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and with Luke Schenn during their career?

Correct Answer: Dion Phaneuf.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Chris Gratton.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Adam Hall.

Grid 9: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and with Luke Schenn during their career?

Correct Answer: Victor Hedman.