"Put the 401k on the line" - Paul Bissonnette shares hilarious take on Penguins' closed door meeting

The Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in a challenging spot. The team recently held a closed-door meeting after another disappointing loss, and NHL insider Paul Bissonnette added a touch of humor to the situation, suggesting some extreme betting strategies for the next game.

It all started when NHL insider Josh Yohe hinted at the Penguins' closed-door meeting with a tweet that read,

"Closed door meeting appears to be taking place."

While such meetings are not uncommon in the world of professional sports, Bissonnette, known for his wit and candid commentary, took a lighthearted approach to the situation.

In response to Yohe's tweet, Bissonnette tweeted,

"Closed door meeting for the Penguins post game. If you’re a gambling man, you hammer them on everything next game. PPG, Puck line, Money line, Sid point, Geno point, Guentzel goal. Empty your savings account. Put the 401k on the line. Put your kids' college tuition."

Bissonnette's humorous take not only provided a moment of levity for fans amid the team's struggles but also highlighted the frustrations surrounding the Penguins' recent performance. The team's 11-11-3 record places them seventh overall in the Metropolitan Division, and their power play has been notably ineffective, failing to convert on the last 34 opportunities.

Pittsburgh's power play struggles were evident in their recent game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, where they missed four opportunities, including a critical 5-on-3 situation. As the team grapples with finding solutions to their on-ice challenges, the closed-door meeting signals a recognition that something needs to change.

Pittsburgh Penguins' recent loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy's stellar goaltending performance, stopping 24 shots, propelled the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Nikita Kucherov, the NHL points leader, contributed a goal and an assist, extending his impressive 11-game point streak with a total of 44 points in 26 NHL games.

Anthony Cirelli and Tanner Jeannot also scored for the Lightning, who have secured four consecutive wins after a previous four-game skid.

Vasilevskiy, in his sixth game since recovering from back surgery, showcased his exceptional skills by denying two scoring chances from Sidney Crosby during the same shift.

Tristan Jarry made 24 saves for the struggling Pittsburgh, who have now lost eight of their last 11 games. The team's power-play struggles continued, going 0-for-4 in this game and extending their power-play drought to 0-for-33 over the last 12 games.