Quebec City-based hockey team looks improbable per Elliotte Friedman

In a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman discussed the possibility of Quebec City becoming a relocation spot for the Arizona Coyotes. While acknowledging Quebec as a potential candidate, Friedman highlighted the challenges associated with its location in the Eastern Conference, saying:

“I think Quebec City is harder in this case because it’s an Eastern city as opposed to a Western one and I think they would like to keep the Western balance.”

Quebec City has a rich hockey history, particularly with its previous NHL team, the Quebec Nordiques, who experienced success in the WHA, winning two division titles and the Avco World Trophy in 1977.

Despite Quebec's hockey heritage, the prospects of a new NHL team based in the city seem improbable according to Friedman's analysis. The NHL's focus is on maintaining a balanced conference alignment, with an equal number of teams in the Western and Eastern Conferences. It could pose a challenge to the city's bid for a franchise.

Further exploring Quebec City's hockey venture

Founded in 1972, the Nordiques quickly became a formidable team. They won two division titles and the Avco World Trophy in 1977 as WHA champions. In 1979, along with three other WHA teams, the Nordiques merged with the National Hockey League (NHL). The Nordiques made their debut in the NHL on October 10, 1979, against the Atlanta Flames.

Based in Quebec City, Quebec, the Nordiques captured the hearts of their passionate fan base. The team became known for its distinctive blue, white, and red jerseys.

Throughout their existence, the Nordiques boasted talented players such as Peter Stastny, Michel Goulet, and Joe Sakic. They enjoyed success in the NHL, reaching the playoffs multiple times.

However, financial challenges and other factors eventually led to the team's relocation. In 1995, the Nordiques became the Colorado Avalanche, moving to Denver, Colorado.

Despite their departure, the legacy of the Quebec Nordiques lives on in the hearts of their devoted fans and in the rich hockey history of Quebec.

