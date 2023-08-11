The hockey world has been abuzz with reactions as the Quebec Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), one of the three major junior ice hockey leagues that make up the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), recently announced a ban on fights.

The decision has sparked a range of responses from NHL fans, who took to social media platforms like Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter.

Spittin' Chiclets, a popular hockey podcast, and media outlet, shared a tweet

"What a world"

This tweet triggered a flurry of comments from NHL fans, each offering a unique perspective on the QMJHL's decision.

One fan expressed concerns about the potential ripple effect of this ban.

"Contact will be next. Minor hockey in Canada has already eliminated it. As far as I know, there's no contact until midget at least in Sasky. It's brutal. These kids are going to get lit up so hard and they've never been hit before."

Another fan delved into the strategic aspect of hits and physical play in hockey.

"Kids that know how to time hits - especially reading the other teams breakout - are usually the better hockey IQs/instincts. You can tell a lot about a player by where and when they make contact. Ban “targeting” high elbowing, headshots etc, keep hitting."

Some fans suggested that the NCAA's approach could be a model for junior leagues like the QMJHL.

"It's working for the NCAA, they have never allowed fighting."

However, not all responses were in favor of the ban. One fan took a sarcastic tone:

"Brain injuries are very cool. What a world"

The reactions from NHL fans collectively underscore the passion and engagement the sport generates among its dedicated followers.

Quebec Junior Hockey League has announced its new safety regulations

The Quebec Junior Hockey League has announced a comprehensive set of new safety regulations for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, reaffirming its commitment to prioritize the safety of its players. The league's commissioner, Mario Cecchini, unveiled these regulations in June, highlighting the league's dedication to improving safety standards and player well-being.

The Quebec Junior Hockey League's emphasis on player welfare is evident in the extensive framework it has established. This framework includes a range of regulations, programs, procedures, and practices that have been carefully crafted to ensure the safety of players, coaching staff, officials, and spectators.

One noteworthy aspect of these new safety guidelines is the introduction of strong sanctions aimed at reducing fighting incidents. The decision to implement these sanctions was made collectively and gained approval from the Quebec Junior Hockey League Members' Assembly. This move reflects the league's determination to create a safer playing environment for everyone involved.