The Quebec Remparts emerged as the champions of the 2023 Memorial Cup after a convincing 5-0 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. This victory marks the Remparts' third Memorial Cup title and continues the QMJHL's dominance in the tournament, as it was the fourth consecutive Cup won by a QMJHL team.

The fans were euphoric after the win and took to the social media platform Twitter to express their contentment. One fan said:

"More titles than the Maple Leafs lmao"

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter after the Remparts clinched their third Memorial Cup:

nolan @nolan76461183 @Sportsnet @quebec_remparts @CHLHockey It’s disgusting that Florida gets 2 teams and Quebec only has one @Sportsnet @quebec_remparts @CHLHockey It’s disgusting that Florida gets 2 teams and Quebec only has one

Gilles Courteau @gcourteauhockey Congratulations to @quebec_remparts for the conquest of the 2023 Memorial Cup. This victory is the fourth consecutive memorial cup and the seventh in ten years. Bravo @QMJHL and its teams Congratulations to @quebec_remparts for the conquest of the 2023 Memorial Cup. This victory is the fourth consecutive memorial cup and the seventh in ten years. Bravo @QMJHL and its teams 👏

tonio @ANTONIOEESPARZA @spittinchiclets More titles than the Maple Leafs lmao @spittinchiclets More titles than the Maple Leafs lmao

The QMJHL champions Remparts defeated the host Kamloops Blazers and the Seattle Thunderbirds in the opening games of the tournament. In the final, the Remparts showcased their dominance from the beginning, with Vsevolod Komarov scoring the opening goal early in the first period. The Thunderbirds had their chances but failed to convert them into goals.

The Remparts extended their lead in the second period with a goal from Malatesta, making it 2-0. In the third period, Kassim Gauded scored a short-handed goal to make it 3-0, followed by Zachary Bolduc's one-timer goal, bringing the score to 4-0. Charles Savoie sealed the victory with a fifth goal, securing a resounding 5-0 win. Goaltender William Rousseau played an exceptional game, earning the tournament's first shutout with 32 saves.

James Malatesta was awarded the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as the tournament's most valuable player. Additionally, this marked Patrick Roy's second Memorial Cup victory as the head coach of the Quebec Remparts, with his first triumph dating back to 2006.

