Ranking the top 5 forwards from Metropolitan Division in 2023 ft. Sidney Crosby

The Metropolitan Division has some of the best players to ever play in the NHL, but they are getting older. Yet, with a division with teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes among others, there are several players to choose from.

Let's take a look at the top five forwards from the Metropolitan Division.

Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings

At 35 years old, Sidney Crosby is still one of the best players in the NHL. Crosby recorded 93 points last season as the Penguins star still dominates the game and is one of the best players in the NHL.

Alexander Ovechkin

Alexander Ovechkin remains one of the best in the NHL

Alexander Ovechkin is 37 years old but still remains one of the best players in the NHL, closing in on setting the all-time goal record. Last season, Ovechkin had 75 points in 73 games and scored 42 goals, demonstrating he still is one of the best goal-scorers in the NHL.

Jack Hughes

Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils - Game Three

Jack Hughes will likely be top of this list in a few years. Hughes is just 22, and last season, led the New Jersey Devils back to the playoffs. In just 78 games, Hughes registered 99 points and should likely record 100 points next season as long as he stays healthy.

As long as Hughes continues to develop, the Devils will be one of the best players in this division.

Artemi Panarin

Artemi Panarin recorded 92 points last year

Artemi Panarin had 92 points last season in 82 games. Since being traded to the New York Rangers, he has recorded above 90 points in three out of four years. The one year he didn't was the season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panarin is one of the best offensive players, and he showed that in 2019-20, scoring 95 points in 69 games and dominating games.

Mika Zibanejad

New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers

This list ends with another New York Ranger in Mika Zibanejad, who has become a much different player since being traded to the Rangers.

Zibanejad recorded 91 points in 82 games. He formed a two-headed monster with Panarin and helped lead the Rangers to the playoffs. Zibanejad is one of the better playmakers in the NHL, which allows him and Panarin to have so much success.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : Do you agree with this list? Yes No 0 votes