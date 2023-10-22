Rasmus Andersson suspension: Why was Calgary Flames defenseman suspended?

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has found himself in hot water after a controversial hit on Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. The incident occurred during a game on Friday night, resulting in a four-game suspension for Andersson.

The play led to Andersson receiving a game penalty seconds before the end. It appeared that he had struck Laine with an elbow and left his feet while doing so. The impact of the hit raised concerns about potential head contact and dangerous play.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, who won 3-1, were quick to voice their concerns. Coach Pascal Vincent called for further disciplinary action, saying that he observed a hit to the head and Andersson lifting his feet.

According to Vincent, this type of play should be considered illegal in the NHL.

“I see a hit to the head and (Andersson) lifting his feet. I saw the replay,” said Vincent. “That’s illegal in my book. So we’ll let the NHL deal with it.”

Notably, the suspension is the first of Rasmus Andersson's eight-year NHL career, underscoring the severity of the incident. The NHL's decision to suspend Andersson highlights the league's commitment to player safety and upholding the rules that govern the game.

Rasmus Andersson's hockey journey

Rasmus Andersson has a hockey background that's deeply rooted in his family's love for the sport.

The Flames selected him in the second round, 53rd overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. Hailing from Malmo, Sweden, Andersson comes from a family with a strong connection to the game. His father, Peter, was drafted by the New York Rangers in 1983, and his brother, Calle, followed suit by getting drafted in 2012.

Before transitioning to North America, Rasmus spent two seasons in Sweden. He then made his way to the OHL to play for the Barrie Colts. During his first season in Barrie, he registered an impressive 64 points, consisting of 12 goals and 52 assists, in 67 games.

The Flames signed Rasmus to a three-year contract in Sept. 2015. Subsequently, he played another season in Barrie before moving up to the professional level.

Most of the 2016-17 season, he spent with the Stockton Heat, the Flames' AHL affiliate. However, he made his NHL debut in the Flames' season finale on Apr. 8, 2017, against the San Jose Sharks.

In his AHL career, Rasmus Andersson has excelled, earning 39 points, including nine goals and 30 assists. He was also honored as Stockton's sole representative at the 2018 AHL All-Star Game. While with the Flames, he saw action in 10 games during two separate call-ups.

This season, Rasmus Andersson has contributed one goal and two assists in five games. Last season, he had an impressive performance with 11 goals and 38 assists, totaling 49 points across 79 games.