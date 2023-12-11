"Reffing is just getting worse and worse" - NHL fans react as Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher storms off over non-call

In a recent clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators, the spotlight wasn't solely on the intense on-ice action but also on the reactions of passionate NHL fans. A Reddit post on the r/nhl account captured the essence of the moment, featuring a video of Brendan Gallagher, the Canadiens' alternate captain and winger, expressing his frustration over a non-call during the game.

The Reddit post bore a succinct yet impactful caption:

"Brendan Gallagher furious at non-call"

It prompted a flurry of responses from NHL enthusiasts eager to voice their opinions on the matter. One fan took to the platform, exclaiming:

"The reffing is just getting worse and worse."

Another Reddit user added a touch of humor to their expression of discontent, drawing a vivid analogy to convey their frustration:

"I get that refs are human, but … how the heck do you not call that? This is like a Michelin starred chef deciding 'nah, not gonna cook tonight,' and serving up his own dumps on plates. If you’re at the pinnacle of your career ladder, you’re supposed to be pretty darn good at the job, right?"

Yet another fan, perhaps with a hint of frustration and sarcasm, proposed a practical solution to address the issue of missed calls:

"Every missed call by the ref should be taken out of their salary."

Montreal Canadiens reveal the expected timeline for Tanner Pearson's comeback from injury

Tanner Pearson is set to be out of action for the next 4 to 6 weeks due to an upper-body injury, as confirmed by the Canadiens on Sunday. His absence was notably felt in the game against Nashville.

The injury occurred in an intense Saturday game against Buffalo, concluding in a 3-2 shootout victory for the Canadiens. Pearson, a pivotal team member, has made substantial contributions this season, boasting four goals, eight points, 47 shots on goal and 26 hits in 27 games.

In response to Pearson's unfortunate setback, Michael Pezzetta was called upon to fill the void in the lineup for Sunday's game against Nashville. The team will certainly feel the absence of Pearson's offensive skills and physical presence on the ice as he undergoes recovery.