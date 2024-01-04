"Refs hate the Leafs": NHL fans react to Bobby McMann's ejection for boarding hit on Pavel Mintyukov

In the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks, the spotlight shifted abruptly to Bobby McMann's controversial ejection following a boarding hit on Pavel Mintyukov. Initially locked in a scoreless battle, the game took an intense turn at the halfway mark of the second period, leaving fans at the Honda Center on the edge of their seats.

Bobby McMann's bone-jarring collision with Mintyukov, slamming him into the boards, triggered an immediate response from Ilya Lyubushkin. The ensuing on-ice clash between McMann and Lyubushkin captivated spectators and fueled a fiery debate among NHL enthusiasts regarding the subsequent penalties.

Amidst the unfolding drama, McMann found himself slapped with a five-minute major boarding penalty and game misconduct, a decision that quickly became a point of contention. Within the Toronto Maple Leafs community, supporters argued that the hit was a shoulder-to-shoulder collision, casting doubt on the severity of McMann's punishment and sparking discussions about the fine line between robust play and dangerous infractions in the NHL.

Lyubushkin faced trouble as well, accumulating 17 penalty minutes, featuring a fighting major, an instigator penalty and a 10-minute misconduct. The woes continued for the Maple Leafs as the Ducks seized the opportunity on the power play. Frank Vatrano capitalized, scoring a shorthanded goal to break the scoreless tie, providing Anaheim with a pivotal lead.

As NHL fans took to social media to express their opinions, the debate raged on, adding another layer of intrigue to a game that had already delivered its fair share of drama:

Bobby McMann's journey from undrafted AHL Star to impact player for Toronto Maple Leafs

In the current season, Bobby McMann has made a notable impact for the Toronto Maple Leafs, featuring in 14 games and contributing with one goal and three assists. His journey to the NHL stands out as an example, as McMann, undrafted, worked his way up through the ranks.

With 24 total NHL games under his belt, tallying one goal and four assists, McMann exemplifies the resilience of players who carve their path to the highest level of the sport.

McMann's story took a significant turn after gaining recognition with the Colgate Raiders in the NCAA. Despite going undrafted, he signed a minor league deal with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in 2021. His stint with the Marlies proved fruitful, earning him the AHL's Player of the Week title on Jan. 8, 2023, after an impressive performance with six points in three games.