Reginald Savage cause of death: What happened to former Washington Capitals winger?

The hockey community is deeply saddened upon receiving the news of the death of Reginald Savage. He was one of the first black players to make his way to the NHL after shining in the junior ranks in Quebec, Canada.

Savage was drafted 15th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 1988 draft and used to play as a right-winger. As per TVA Sports.ca, Savage died at the age of 53 after battling with cancer.

The news was first announced by Savage's former head coach, John Paris Jr, on Facebook. His words translate to:

"It is with great sadness that I have to mention the loss of Reggie Savage, we have become very close over the years, and I offer my deepest thoughts to his family, friends and a special thought to hockey fans - Richelieu region and Province of Quebec - who witnessed minor hockey advancement as it was thrashed in the first round by the Washington Capitals. We will miss you Reggie."

Reginald Savage was born on May 1, 1970, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and was of Jamaican descent.

As a youth, Savage represented the minor hockey team of Saint-Hubert, Quebec, at the 1982 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. He spent the majority of his career playing for the Victoriaville Tigers of the QMJHL.

Moreover, Savage also got the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships in 1989. Reginald Savage played his last professional hockey season with the Toledo Storm, a former minor league team in the ECHL, in the 2004-05 season.

After hanging up his skates, Savage worked in security in California for Marriott Hotels and Resorts.

Reginald Savage's NHL career stats

After being drafted 15th overall by the Caps in 1988, Savage made his NHL debut in the 1990-91 season. He appeared in only one game in his rookie year with the Capitals.

He played for two seasons with Washington before spending one season with the former NHL team, the Quebec Nordiques, in 1993-94. Overall, Savage, in his three-year career, appeared in 34 NHL games, recording 12 points through five goals and seven assists.

Notably, Savage is also one of only five players to score his debut NHL goal via a penalty shot.