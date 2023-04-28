Rick Bowness' wife Judy Bowness and their relationship history

Rick Bowness is a well-known name in the world of professional ice hockey, but not much is known about his wife, Judy Bowness. Judy has always been a private person. She has managed to keep her personal and professional life away from the media spotlight.

Judy and Rick have been married for many years, but the exact date of their wedding has not been made public. The couple share three children: two sons, Richard and Ryan, and a daughter, Kristen.

Rick Bowness began his junior hockey career with the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in 1972-73. He then went on to play for several teams and eventually became a well-known professional ice hockey coach.

Judy has always been supportive of her husband's career, but she prefers to stay out of the limelight. She has never been seen at public events with her husband and rarely makes an appearance in the media.

Despite her private nature, Judy has always been a loving wife and mother. She has supported her husband throughout his career and raised their children as successful individuals.

A look at Rick Bowness' NHL career

Rick Bowness is a professional ice hockey player who has had a long and successful career in the NHL. He started his professional career with the Tulsa Oilers of the Central Hockey League (CHL) in 1975-76, where he scored 25 goals and 63 points in 64 games, and had 160 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut during the same season with the Atlanta Flames but went pointless in five games.

Bowness's career started to take shape the following season, where he played 39 games with Tulsa and scored 15 goals and 30 points. He also played in 28 games with the Atlanta Flames and recorded four assists.

Bowness was set to return to the Red Wings for the 1978-79 season but was traded to the St. Louis Blues for cash. He spent most of the season in the CHL with the Salt Lake Golden Eagles. He had a successful stint, scoring 25 goals and 53 points in 48 games, and accumulating a team-high 135 penalty minutes. Bowness also appeared in 24 games with the St. Louis Blues, scoring a goal and four points with the club.

Bowness spent most of the 1979-80 season with the Salt Lake Golden Eagles, where he had another impressive season. He finished fifth in team scoring with 25 goals and 71 points in 71 games.

Rick Bowness played in 45 games with the Winnipeg Jets in the 1980-81 season, scoring eight goals and 25 points, but the Jets failed to make the playoffs. He spent the entire 1981-82 regular season playing with Tulsa, finishing second on the team in scoring with 34 goals and 87 points in 79 games.

Rick Bowness retired from playing professional ice hockey after the 1983-84 season to become an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets.

