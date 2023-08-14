Rodion Amirov cause of death: What happened to 21-year-old Maple Leafs prospect?

In a 9 announcement, the hockey community mourns the loss of Rodion Amirov, the promising Toronto Maple Leafs prospect. At the age of 21, Amirov's battle against a brain tumor has come to an end, leaving fans, teammates and loved ones in deep sorrow.

Diagnosed two years ago, Amirov faced his health challenge with unwavering positivity, mirroring the same determination and spirit that marked his notable hockey career. Refusing to succumb to negativity, he embraced each day with a smile, reminding everyone of his indomitable courage.

The talented forward selected 15th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, captured the hearts of fans worldwide. His time both with the Toronto Maple Leafs and KHL's Salavat Yulayev Ufa showcased his exceptional skills on the ice and his infectious passion for the sport.

Amirov's family expressed gratitude towards the medical team who cared for him, as well as the Maple Leafs organization and Salavat Yulayev Ufa for their unwavering support throughout his health journey. The global hockey community, too, rallied behind him, showering him with messages of encouragement and well-wishes during his challenging times.

Though Rodion Amirov's physical presence may have departed, his legacy as a resilient and positive force will forever remain. The hockey world will continue to honor his memory, remembering the young talent who faced adversity with a smile and inspired countless others along the way.

Rodion Amirov's Inspiring Hockey Journey

Rodion Amirov's hockey journey began close to home, with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the KHL, where he played as a youngster. Progressing through junior ranks, he showcased his talents with Tolpar Ufa and Toros Neftekamsk, setting the stage for his debut in the KHL during the 2019-20 season with Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

At 19, Amirov's sophomore KHL season in 2020-21 proved remarkable, featuring a career-best 39 games, nine goals and 13 points. His prowess ranked him third among under-20 skaters in the league, though playoff struggles followed. In April 2021, he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, making a move to North America. However, in February 2022, his journey took a somber turn with a brain tumor diagnosis, sidelining him for the entire 2022-23 season.

Undeterred, Amirov's fighting spirit remained resolute. A contract extension with Salavat Yulaev Ufa, alongside a $925,000 cap hit until 2023-24, demonstrated his enduring dedication. A one-year loan agreement with the Maple Leafs for the 2023-24 season showcased his determination to one day play in ice hockey's top flight.