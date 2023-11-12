Roman Cechmanek death: Former NHL goaltender passes away aged 52

The hockey community mourns the tragic loss of Roman Cechmanek, a former exceptional goaltender who passed away at 52. An Olympic winner in 1998 and a three-time world champion, Cechmanek's cause of death has not been determined yet.

However, recent years saw the native of Zlín grappling with severe financial issues, leading to legal challenges and a divorce from his wife, Dagmar. Cechmanek is survived by his two sons, Jakub and Roman, and daughter, Kateřina. Roman has followed in his father's footsteps, actively participating in hockey, including a recent season with Zlín's first league team.

Despite earning an estimated 240 million Czech crowns (over $10 million) during his illustrious hockey career, Cechmanek faced financial turmoil. Investments in real estate and business ventures reportedly failed to yield profits, accumulating debts of up to 100 million crowns (about $4 million). As a result, his properties were seized and auctioned off, with Czech businessman and senator Ivo Valenta acquiring them, including Cechmanek's residence.

Cechmanek carved his legacy as a professional ice hockey goaltender, playing in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings from 2000 to 2004. His contributions extended internationally, representing the Czech national team in seven World Championships. The passing of this hockey icon leaves a void in the sport, a sad time for ice hockey fans.

Roman Cechmanek NHL career summary

Roman Cechmanek, a Czech goaltender, enjoyed a noteworthy NHL career that began with HC Vsetín in the Czech Republic from 1994 to 2000 before being drafted in the sixth round as the 171st overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft. He quickly claimed the starting position and had a remarkable first season, earning an All-Star Game appearance and finishing as a Vezina Trophy runner-up. Despite early success, playoff disappointments followed, including a lopsided loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Subsequent seasons saw Cechmanek's consistent excellence, marked by frustration with the Flyers' offensive struggles and a shared William M. Jennings Trophy. A trade to the Los Angeles Kings in 2002 led to a challenging season, prompting a return to the Czech Republic during the 2004–05 NHL season hiatus. Cechmanek later played for HC Karlovy Vary and the Hamburg Freezers before a brief stint with Linkopings HC in 2007.

After leaving Linkopings HC, Cechmánek joined HC Trinec in the Czech Extraliga, playing for three seasons before retiring in 2009. His career reflected individual success, team challenges and transitions between the NHL and European leagues, showcasing his resilience and dedication to the sport.