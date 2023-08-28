Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger's SHL contract terminated after choosing to play in Russia

Former NHL forward Kenny Agostino, who once donned the colors of the Toronto Maple Leafs, found himself at the center of the storm. His SHL contract was abruptly terminated just two days after being signed by a Swedish club. The reason? His decision to play in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last year. A choice that drew sharp criticism due to the political backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The saga unfolded when the SHL club Skelleftea announced their signing of the former Toronto Maple Leafs winger. However, a twist emerged from his recent past in the KHL, revealing that Agostino had opted to stay in the Russian league despite having an opportunity to move to an SHL team earlier. This decision was primarily motivated by financial gains, a choice that drew negative attention from Swedish supporters and fans of the sport.

Erik Forssell, the General Manager of Skelleftea, addressed the situation, stating,

"It changes our stance. We therefore choose to break the contract."

The controversy highlights the delicate balance between player choices, financial considerations and public sentiment. The revelation of Agostino's decision to remain in the KHL for monetary reasons triggered a response from Swedish supporters. It prompted Skelleftea to reconsider their initial decision to sign the former Toronto Maple Leafs winger.

More on the controversy surrounding the former Toronto Maple Leafs forward

This turn of events also underscores the nuances of signing players from the KHL to the SHL. Skelleftea had made history by becoming the first SHL club to sign a player with previous experience in the Russian league. However, this groundbreaking decision proved to be short-lived, lasting only two days. Kenny Agostino's contract was terminated in light of the controversy surrounding his past choice.

For Skelleftea AIK, the pivotal factor was Agostino's attempt to end his contract with the Russian club before the last season. The Swedish team's initial position shifted due to new information emerging from various sources, prompting them to break the contract.

The swift and decisive action taken by Skelleftea was due to the impact of public perception. Agostino, hailing from New Jersey, entered the NHL scene when he was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2010 NHL draft.

Over the course of his career, he accumulated six years in the league, with his most recent appearance in the 2020-21 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In his NHL journey, spanning 86 games, Agostino notched eight goals and 30 points.