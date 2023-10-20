Ryan Reaves disses Alex Ovechkin's team jerseys - "Not a huge fan"

The Toronto Maple Leafs' new acquisition, Ryan Reaves, is not a big fan of Alex Ovechin's Washington Capitals jersey, which he considers to be the worst in the league.

Before the kickoff of their new season, Leafs players sat down for an interview on TSN's BarDown segment, where they were asked a variety of NHL-related questions, which were amusing.

The questions put forth to players included, the worst locker room visit in the NHL, teams that players hated the most while growing up as a kid and others.

However, the question and the response that garnered the most attention in the segment included Ryan Reaves' response to the worst jersey in the league. Out of seven players, two called out the Caps jersey to be the worst in the league.

For Reaves, Washington's 'capitals' written in lowercase letters is the worst part he hates about their jersey, and also called out the franchise to fix that:

“I’m gonna go with the Caps,” Ryan Reaves said. “Not a huge fan. You know what it is? It’s the ‘capitals’ in the lowercase letters. I think they really dropped the ball on that. Figure that out, please.”

Notably, Alex Ovechkin of the Caps had the most jersey sales for the 2022-23 regular season. It was the second time in a row that Ovi's jerseys topped the selling list.

Meanwhile, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins were also among the top five with the most jersey sales.

Ryan Reaves began his Maple Leafs career by dropping the gloves

Reaves was drafted No. 156 by the St. Louis Blues in the 2005 NHL draft. In his 14-year career, the 36-year-old Manitoba native has played for multiple teams.

Reaves, known for his physical play and grit, doesn't hesitate to drop the gloves wherever he's played. As per Hockey Fights, he's been involved in more than 70 fights in his career.

On July 1, Reaves was signed by the Maple Leafs to a three-year, $4.05 million deal. He made his Leafs debut in the home opener against the Montreal Canadiens and kicked off his career with the Habs' defenseman Arber Xhekaj, marking the first fight of his Leafs career.

However, Reaves did not stop here, as in the second game against his former club, the Minnesota Wild, Reaves once again dropped his gloves against Marcus Foligno to make it two in two fights for the 36-year-old forward.

Notably, Reaves has played in three games and has already been involved in two fights so far. He had the most fights (13) during the 2011-12 season and it won't be surprising to see Reaves surpassing his record this time.