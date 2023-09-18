"Ryan Reaves gonna give him a mean look from the press box": Fans troll Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman for his answer on standing up for his teammates

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ryan Reaves was recently asked about his role in standing up for his teammates. It's not uncommon for players to make bold statements about their abilities and what they can bring to their teams. However, sometimes these statements can lead to some good-natured ribbing from fans.

David Alter, a respected reporter and site manager for Toronto Maple Leafs coverage at Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News, took to Twitter to share Reaves' response. It was for a question about his on-ice contributions and his ability to prevent incidents like the one in question. Reaves, known for his physical style of play and his reputation as a tough enforcer, responded with a bit of swagger, saying:

"I'd like to see him try it. It would be fun."

NHL fans, always quick to share their opinions and engage in some friendly banter, had a field day with Reaves' comment. One fan humorously quipped"

"Ryan Reaves gonna give him a mean look from the press box."

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"Ryan Reaves would have had absolutely no impact on this play. What's he gonna do, stop it from the bench?"

Yet another fan added some context to the discussion, saying:

"Nothing would happen because the game was over, and the Leafs got knocked out."

Finally, a fan couldn't resist taking a playful jab at another player, saying:

"Gudas will just skate away cause you know he plays more than 5 mins a game lol."

As the NHL season unfolds, fans can expect more memorable moments, both on and off the ice, to keep the conversation lively and entertaining.

Toronto Maple Leafs' new enforcer Ryan Reaves brings grit and personality to the team

Ryan Reaves doesn't ease into new team environments; he jumps right in. As the Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer, he's all about making his presence felt. Reaves, who recently signed a three-year, $4.15 million contract, doesn't waste time in showing his true colors when joining a new team. He's known for being outspoken and boisterous, and he plans to bring that energy to the Maple Leafs' locker room.

Reaves stated while addressing the media at the Toronto Maple Leafs' yearly golf event this past Monday:

"I’m pretty loud. It’s not going to be a quiet room anymore, I’ll tell you that much," Reaves declared during a media event at the Toronto Maple Leafs' annual golf tournament. "I come in pretty hot. I tend to just chirp people right away and just gauge their reaction. It’s pretty, I don’t really shy into it."

Reaves is part of a group of new players brought in by Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving during the summer. Players like Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi were also added to the roster, and they're expected to contribute not only offensively but also with a gritty, physical style of play.

"They both have a lot of skill, too. But maybe something this team has been missing is a little bit of grit, and I think those guys fit the mood of what we need here," Reaves said of his new teammates. "They’re exactly what was needed, for sure."

While Reaves is likely to remain in a fourth-line role, especially given his 14 years of experience in the NHL, his primary responsibility will be to protect his teammates. He discussed situations like the one in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs when Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas taunted Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll after a crucial goal.

"Oh, I hope he tries that," Reaves remarked with a laugh when asked about Gudas. "I think it’d be interesting, it would be fun. I doubt there’s going to be any of that here."

Gudas has since signed with the Anaheim Ducks, but the message is clear: players like Reaves will be relied upon to defend their teammates when necessary. There's a definite need for physicality and grit, but Reaves, at 36 years old and committed for three seasons, also understands the importance of contributing with skill.