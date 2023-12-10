Kyle Okposo brings up non-call Evander Kane boarding incident after expressing "consistency" concerns on Eric Robinson penalty

Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo minced no words in expressing his dissatisfaction with NHL officiating following a tense matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The game erupted into chaos when Eric Robinson's forceful boarding hit on Canadiens defenseman Justin Barron triggered a heated altercation on the ice.

Okposo voiced his frustration in a post-game interview, particularly taking issue with the inconsistency in how the league handles similar incidents. The Sabres captain pointedly referred to a comparable boarding play involving Evander Kane from the night before, where no penalty was assessed despite resulting in an injury.

"I do. I just don’t understand how Evander Kane gets nothing last night, and then there’s a five-minute penalty. It doesn’t make any sense. Like, it’s the exact same play," Okposo asserted.

"There was an injury on the play. I understand that he (the official) has to call it, that's fine, that's not on him. I just don't like the consistency factor. That's a literal identical play with zero penalty (referring to Evander Kane's boarding incident) and then one with a five (minute penalty) in a game. Doesn't make sense." Kyle said further

Kyle Okposo's candid remarks shed light on the ongoing debate surrounding the NHL's officiating standards, prompting discussions about the need for a more uniform approach to ensure player safety and maintain a fair and consistent game environment. The Sabres captain's critique highlights a growing concern within the hockey community, emphasizing the importance of transparency and consistency in the league's officiating decisions.

Kyle Okposo Optimistic Despite Shootout Loss

Kyle Okposo provided insights into the team's performance after a hardfought game against the Montreal Canadiens, resulting in a 3-2 shootout loss. Despite the disappointment of the defeat, Okposo acknowledged the team's improved play in recent outings, according to Heather Engel from NHL.com.

“It hurts not to get the win, but I think that we can agree that the last two games have looked a little bit different than the previous 25 or whatever we played,” Okposo observed. “It’s more how we want to play, and I think if we keep doing that on a nightly basis, we’re going to put ourselves in a pretty good spot.”

Kyle Okposo was particularly optimistic about the team's resilience during the game, even after falling behind 2-0.

“I don’t think we ever panicked,” he noted. “It was 2-0, there was no hanging heads. It was just, we’ve worn on them for two periods and they’re going to crack."

Despite the setback, Okposo emphasized the team's determination to continue playing with aggression.

“We know that if we could play like that, it’s going to wear on teams, and tonight, I thought in the third period that’s where it showed.”